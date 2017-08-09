FOOD & VINO: Banana Glazed Butterflied Pork Tenderloin

Aug 09, 2017 Spotlight News Food and Drink, The Spot
Ingredients
1 1/4 lb pork tenderloin
Rub:
1 Tbs paprika
1 tsp garlic pepper
1 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp chili powder (I used New Mexico red)
1 tsp brown sugar
1/2 tsp dried thyme
Banana Glaze:
1 ea large ripe banana, mashed
1 Tbs butter
1/2 cup red onion, minced
1 clove garlic, minced
1/4 cup chicken stock
3/4 cup fresh orange juice
2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1 Tbs dark rum
1 tsp honey
1 tsp brown sugar
salt/garlic pepper to taste
Directions
Combine the dry rub ingredients and coat the pork with spice mixture. Refrigerate for at least one hour so flavors can meld. In a heavy saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add shallots and saute until transparent; about four to five minutes. Add garlic and saute until fragrant; about a minute. Add the remaining glaze ingredients; reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer for about 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Use an immersion blender (boat motor) to liquify the sauce. Taste for seasoning and adjust as necessary. The finished glaze should be thickened but still pourable. Fire up the grill to high heat. Remove the pork pieces from the refrigerator and let them sit at room temperature for 30 minutes. Grill for about four minutes on each side. Brush on the banana glaze turning to coat both sides. Total cooking time should be about 10 minutes depending on the grill heat. Don’t overcook. The pork is thin and will cook quickly. Plate the pork and top with additional glaze. I served the pork with baked plantains and steamed broccoli. Serve remaining glaze at the table separately if desired.
Pairing
Le Charmel Rhone Syrah Grenache
Le Charmel — Rhone Valley, France
You may want to go with a light bodied red with a little juiciness to it. This Syrah/Grenache blend from France provides hints of blackberries, chocolate and spice, with a smooth taste.
Jun 06, 2017 0
Sep 06, 2016 0
Aug 09, 2017 0
Aug 09, 2017 0
Aug 09, 2017 0
Aug 09, 2017 0
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA shared BIKE OLD DORP's event.
2 hours ago
No plans for Friday night? How about a casual, non-competitive ride every Friday! Need a bike? You can rent from one of our CDPHP Cycle Discover Schenectady
Friday Night Ride!
All riders also get $1 off their first draft thanks to the amazing people at Great Flats!
So come join us for a fun and casual ride around Schenectady, and stay if you can for some good beer.
As always, all BIKE OLD DORP rides are ride-at-your-own-risk. The safest way to ride is with a helmet and reflectors/lights. ... See MoreSee Less
ICYMI: Sales Office in Saratoga will be closed on the following dates:
August 10 – August 13 and August 31 – September 4
Below are other locations in Saratoga County to purchase fare products. You can also refill your Navigator online nav.cdta.org/efare.
Price Chopper
55 Railroad Place, Saratoga (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)
115 Ballston Ave, Saratoga (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)
Rt. 146 & Vischer Ferry Rd, Clifton Park (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets, 3 Day Passes and NX Zone 1 Swiper)
3045 Rt 50, Saratoga Springs (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)
15 Park Avenue, Clifton Park (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets, 3 Day Passes and NX Zone 1 Swiper)
1 Kendall Way, Malta (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes) ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
It’s official! The new East Greenbush Girls Softball League (EGGSL) scoreboard is up and Kinderhook Bank is proud to once again, be the sponsor! Hoping for another great season coming up! Get more information at www.egsoftball.org ... See MoreSee Less
We want to hear from you! You can win prizes just by letting us know what you think. 2017ridersurveycdta.questionpro.com/ #freeSwag #NavCDTA ... See MoreSee Less
Employment Opportunities!
Do you have what it takes to wear CDTA blue? If so, we want you! We are currently looking for Bus Operators to join our team. For more information visit www.cdta.org/employment-opportunities ... See MoreSee Less
good steady work
@man
Manny Schoonmaker
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA shared The Children's Museum at Saratoga's event.
4 days ago
If you are looking for something to do today, come check out our bus at the Maple Avenue Middle School.
Big Truck Day with The Children's Museum at Saratoga
Big Truck Day is one of our primary fundraisers that is held annually on the first Saturday in August. Proceeds allow the Museum to offer quality programs and learning opportunities for families throughout the community. The event features trucks of all shapes and sizes for children to tour, and tons of fun activities for the whole family!
This event will be held on 8/5 from 9am-1pm at Maple Avenue Middle School in Saratoga Springs, NY.
Further event details and ticket pricing will be posted in mid-June! We look forward to seeing you there! ... See MoreSee Less
Beth Blenis Hulbert, I think Reid would love this!
Ryan Moore
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community shared a Capital Region 2017 JCC Maccabi Games.
5 days ago
Hakhanasat orchim, hospitality to strangers, is one of the types of gemilut hasadim (acts of loving kindness), which are done across our campus every day. Next week the Capital Region will be partaking in this mitzvah (good deed) by hosting hundreds of teens for the Maccabi Games. The Maccabi Games are an Olympic-style sporting competition for Jewish teens ages 13 to 16, co-sponsored by the Jewish Community Center Association of North America. The kids will be making Rosh Hashanah gift bags for the Daughter of Sarah Nursing Center residents. We are so delighted and appreciative of this generosity. On behalf of our residents: Thank You!
Shabbat Shalom! ... See MoreSee Less
Capital Region 2017 JCC Maccabi GamesThe 2017 JCC Maccabi Games are coming to the Capital Region! Join us in helping prepare for this exciting event!
Thank you to everyone that responded to our questions about CDPHP Cycle! We will let participants know if they won next week. #Cycle518 ... See MoreSee Less
Question #2: Who do you want to ride your CDPHP Cycle bike with?
Answer here and you could be eligible to win great prizes! #Cycle518 ... See MoreSee Less
Yesss me and Samantha Legere ride our city bikes everywhere and all the time. The furthest we've gone so far is lock 8 but we have lots of plans to go further 😎
Sarah Elizabeth Rhoades is my bike partner in crime... we are so excited to bike to Price Chopper, Bruegger's, Jumpin' Jacks, and as far as possible down the bike path 😊😊
my kids!
My dad
My sister
My husband
Loey Rotchford I know she would be down for this if she happened to visit
It will be my husband Emdad
My dad works at cdta
My partner in crime Nowrin Chowdhury :)
I would like to ride with Thanh Nguyen. How can I add hubby to my founder fare social ap. I see invite to ride more than one bike, but I can't use my pin to add a second bike. Is there a how to event offered in Troy? Thanks!
Bill Perry Becky Kendall
Question #1: Where do you plan to ride on your first CDPHP Cycle bike ride?
Answer here and you could be eligible to win great prizes! #Cycle518 ... See MoreSee Less
From #TroySummerSquare to Lansingburgh bike trail, got strange out of hub charge notice. Gotta let us #enjoyTroy in all the neighborhoods, break out of downtown #TroyNY!
Saratoga!
Mall
My first bike ride was around Washington Park!
around Washington Park ...
Cross Gates Mall in Schenectady ny
To work and appointments
Schenectady by Schenectady County Community College
Saratoga! <3 <3 <3
Are the bikes tandem bikes?