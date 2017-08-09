RECENTLY ANNOUNCED: Albany Pro Musica auditions for 2017-18 season

Aug 09, 2017 Spotlight News Entertainment, The Spot
TROY — Albany Pro Musica, the premiere choral ensemble of the Capital District, will host auditions for its Masterworks and Concert choruses for the 2017-2018 season.
Albany Pro Musica has established a reputation as the preeminent chorus in the Capital Region due totheir inspiring a cappella choral music as well as stirring performances with the Canadian Brass, New York City Ballet, Philadelphia Orchestra, Albany Symphony and the Orchestra Pro Musica. Albany Pro Musica follows an exciting season of music in 2016-2017 with the commencement of a rare 3-year residency of internationally acclaimed Norwegian-American composer Ola Gjeilo.
This season the Concert Chorus performs four subscription concerts ranging from evocative works by the newly appointed Composer-In-Residence Ola Gjeilo, to the not-to-be-missed Maurten Lauridsen’ s “Lux Aeterna.”
The Masterworks Chorus meets again next spring of to perform the thrilling “Requiem” by Michael Haydn with full orchestra and professional soloists.
Rehearsals for both ensembles are held at University at Albany each Tuesday evening. Concert choir rehearsal begins Tuesday, Sept. 5, and the first Masterworks rehearsal begins next March.
Auditions for both groups will be held at the University at Albany Tuesday through Thursday, August 15 to 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. To schedule an audition, contact Joseph Farrell, assistant conductor and director of education by email at JoeFar@albanypromusica.org or call (518) 248-3510.
The season opener entitled “Across the Vast Eternal Sky” will feature a program of the music from Gjeilo, with the composer himself at the piano featuring the world-class American String Quartet next to the exquisite voices of Albany Pro Musica.
Concerts this season feature both old beloved and new music, continuing with the popular “Many Moods of Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 17 and “Broadway Returns” next March, Morten Lauridsen’s “Lux Aeterna” and Michael Haydn’s “Requiem” next May.
Albany Pro Musica will host the High School Choral Festival next January, this time featuring composer Ola Gjeilo and the musicians of Ma’awlwyck as guest artists
Season subscriptions and single tickets for all concerts can be purchased online at www.albanypromusica.org or by phone at (518) 273-0038.
Albany Pro Musica is admired for its mastery of intimate a cappella works and is critically acclaimed for performances of large scale choral and orchestral works. APM is the Chorus-in-Residence at the historic Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, and enjoys a long-standing collaboration with the University at Albany where rehearsals and master classes take place. The organization also participates in civic, educational and community musical events, and regularly partners with local high schools, the Capital District Youth Chorale, the Albany Symphony Orchestra, the New York City Ballet and the Philadelphia Orchestra at Saratoga Performance Arts Center.
