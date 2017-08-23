NIGHT and DAY: Rock the Dock and Travers Day

Aug 23, 2017 Spotlight News Entertainment, Music, The Spot
NIGHT
LAKE GEORGE — For the first time in its 200-year history, the Lake George Steamboat Company will host a concert on the pier.
Lake George’s own Formula 5 headlines the free music festival of local artists that include Capital Zen, Goose and Mister F, on Friday, Aug. 25, 4 to 10 p.m.
This festival will also include Food Trucks with a variety of choices. Common Roots, one of the area’s finest craft breweries, will also be around to serve libations.
For more information, visit www.lakegeorgesteamboat.com/200yearcelebration/.
DAY
SARATOGA — It’s the 148th running of the $1.25 million Travers on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 11:35 a.m.
The day promises to showcase some of the best equine talent, which will also include five Grade 1 stakes: the 1.5 mile, $1 million Sword Dancer Invitational, the $500,000 Ballerina for filly and mare sprinters, the seven-furlong Forego with a $600,000 purse, the seven-furlong H. Allen Jerkens Memorial for 3-year olds, and the $700,000 Personal Ensign for fillies and mares.
For tickets and information, visit nyra.com.
The weekend also includes the Alfa Romeo Saratoga Special Tournament and SPAC Wine and Food Festival on Friday, Aug. 25 and Sunday, Aug. 27.
For more information, visit saratogapolo.com.
