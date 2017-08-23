RECENTLY ANNOUNCED: EDM legend to play Times Union Center

Aug 23, 2017 Spotlight News Music, The Spot
Photo submitted
ALBANY — Tiesto returns to Albany for the first time since 2013, as part of a limited, eight-city “Club Life College Tour,” on Friday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m.
Tiesto, was named the “Greatest DJ of All Time” by readers of the popular European EDM publication MixMag magazine in 2011 and was voted the “best DJ of the last 20 years” by readers of DJ Magazine in 2013.
The 48-year-old holds the world record for the biggest single-headliner DJ concert in U.S. history, was the first DJ to ever perform live at the international Olympics or to appear on the cover of Billboard magazine, won a Grammy for remixing John Legend, and is a wax sculpture at Madame Tussauds in Amsterdam.
Tiesto’s progressive house and trance tracks have made the artist a popular name in mainstream culture as well as the underground scene. An epic 2000 remix of Delerium’s “Silence” featuring Sarah McLachlan exposed him to mainstream audiences, but it was his 2001 debut solo album, “In My Memory,” that launched his career.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 8. For purchase or more information, visit ticketmaster.com or call (518) 487-2000.
