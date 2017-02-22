SPOTTED: Voorheesville beats RCS at home, 54-40

VOORHEESVILLE – The Blackbirds won the first round of the Class B Sectionals at home by beating Ravena-Coeymans-Seklirk 54-40 on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Voorheesville, playing solid defense and selfless offense, took the lead about midway through the first quarter and never looked back thanks, in part, by going 12 for 13 from the line.

Leading the way for Voorheesville was senior Adam Konicki and senior Sean Nolan with 12 each. Nolan scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half.

Senior Matthew Bernhard and senior Ryan Daly each had 10 points. Daly scoring six of his in the fourth quarter.

Junior PJ Parker chipped in eight and sophomore Joe Saia had a bucket to round out the scoring for Voorheesville.

RCS Senior Skyler Rebeor led all scorers with 17, while sophomore Tyrell Irvis chipped in eight. Senior Matthew Ferriero and Junior Kyle Cary each had six and senior Chad Zeoli had three for the Indians.

Voorheesville will now play Broadalbin-Perth at Shenendehowa High School on Friday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m.

