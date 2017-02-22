 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

SPOTTED: Voorheesville beats RCS at home, 54-40

Feb 22, 2017 Albany County, Galleries, High School Sports, Sports, The Spot, Towns

SPOTTED: Voorheesville beats RCS at home, 54-40

VOORHEESVILLE – The Blackbirds won the first round of the Class B Sectionals at home by beating Ravena-Coeymans-Seklirk 54-40 on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Voorheesville, playing solid defense and selfless offense, took the lead about midway through the first quarter and never looked back thanks, in part, by going 12 for 13 from the line.

Leading the way for Voorheesville was senior Adam Konicki and senior Sean Nolan with 12 each. Nolan scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half.

Senior Matthew Bernhard and senior Ryan Daly each had 10 points. Daly scoring six of his in the fourth quarter.

Junior PJ Parker chipped in eight and sophomore Joe Saia had a bucket to round out the scoring for Voorheesville.

RCS Senior Skyler Rebeor led all scorers with 17, while sophomore Tyrell Irvis chipped in eight. Senior Matthew Ferriero and Junior Kyle Cary each had six and senior Chad Zeoli had three for the Indians.

Voorheesville will now play Broadalbin-Perth at Shenendehowa High School on Friday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m.

 

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

5 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

On Monday, February 20th all Kinderhook Bank offices will be closed in celebration of President’s Day and will reopen on Tuesday, February 21st with normal business hours. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos — with Sharon Rosenblum.

5 days ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

There was no feuding at The Massry Residence. We just feel like family.
The Massry Residence provides a wide variety of activities for the residents every day. Family Feud was a popular tv game show in the 80s and 90s. We had to really think what the answers would have been back in the day so that we could score the most points for our team. Some we got, and some we didn’t. ... See MoreSee Less

There was no feuding at The Massry Residence. We just feel like family. The Massry Residence provides a wide variety of activities for the residents every day. Family Feud was a popular tv game show in the 80s and 90s. We had to really think what the answers would have been back in the day so that we could score the most points for our team. Some we got, and some we didn’t.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

6 days ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

PJ Library will be in Village Square at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center at 11:00am tomorrow, Thursday, February 16th for a Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month program.

Story: The Mitten String, by Jennifer Roamer, illustrations by Kristina Swarner.
For children ages 6 months to 8 yrs. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

7 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to our newest FB fans…thanks so much – we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY! ... See MoreSee Less

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

2 weeks ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

Join PJ Library Northeastern New York
February 16th at 11:00am
in Village Square at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center
for a Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month (JDAIM) program.
Amy Reed Drucker will be leading storytime and an activity surrounding this theme.
Featured Book: The Mitten String, by Jennifer Rosner, illustrations by Kristina Swarner
For children ages 6 mos through 8 years old ... See MoreSee Less

Join PJ Library Northeastern New York February 16th at 11:00am in Village Square at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center for a Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month (JDAIM) program. Amy Reed Drucker will be leading storytime and an activity surrounding this theme. Featured Book: The Mitten String, by Jennifer Rosner, illustrations by Kristina Swarner For children ages 6 mos through 8 years old
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 4
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
MENU