Annual Dustin Mele memorial concert returns

TROY — The best local musicians are coming together again to play at the 4th Annual Dustin Mele Memorial Concert kicks off at Revolution Hall, Saturday, March 4 at 6 p.m.

Dustin Mele was the son of Joe Mele, a veteran of more than 40 years on the local music scene. Dustin committed suicide in 2013, and the family has since thrust the topics of depression and suicide prevention out into the open to raise money.

The first three concerts have been credited as top musical events of the year in the Troy Record and drew more than 1,800 people including Congressman Paul Tonko and Troy city officials. The concerts raised $23,000 to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s (AFSP) suicide awareness and prevention programs, which in turn, named The Dustin Mele Memorial Concert one of its top fundraising teams in upstate New York.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the list of bands include: Emerald City, Ernie Williams Tribute Band with Jeremy Walz; Off the Record Trio featuring Bill Harrison; Tony Perrino’s Killer B with Pete Sweeney, Lucas Ruedy, Matt Hatfield, Tom Murphy, Trish Anderson, Dave Max, Chris Busone, Todd Hanhurst, Kenny Hohman and Lori Friday; Kyle Bourgault Band; Matt Mirable Band with Frank Daley.

Dustin’s friends and family believe that with erasing the stigma of depression and making proper mental health care more easily available, lives can be saved. AFSP has been able to bring this awareness and lobby on their behalf. Suicide is at epidemic proportions and touches more and more lives and families every day.

Proceeds are to go towards AFSP’s annual Capital Region Walk for R.I.T.A., which is the leading fundraiser for AFSP’s suicide prevention initiatives in this area; as well as Lansingburgh Boys & Girls Club, and Companion Animal Placement Program (CAPP).

For those who are unable to attend the concert, but would still like to donate, visit http://afsp.donordrive.com/participant/DustinMele.

