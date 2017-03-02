Annual Dustin Mele memorial concert returns

Mar 02, 2017 Spotlight News Music, Rensselaer County, The Spot, Towns
TROY — The best local musicians are coming together again to play at the 4th Annual Dustin Mele Memorial Concert kicks off at Revolution Hall, Saturday, March 4 at 6 p.m.
Dustin Mele was the son of Joe Mele, a veteran of more than 40 years on the local music scene. Dustin committed suicide in 2013, and the family has since thrust the topics of depression and suicide prevention out into the open to raise money.
The first three concerts have been credited as top musical events of the year in the Troy Record and drew more than 1,800 people including Congressman Paul Tonko and Troy city officials. The concerts raised $23,000 to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s (AFSP) suicide awareness and prevention programs, which in turn, named The Dustin Mele Memorial Concert one of its top fundraising teams in upstate New York.
According to the event’s Facebook page, the list of bands include: Emerald City, Ernie Williams Tribute Band with Jeremy Walz; Off the Record Trio featuring Bill Harrison; Tony Perrino’s Killer B with Pete Sweeney, Lucas Ruedy, Matt Hatfield, Tom Murphy, Trish Anderson, Dave Max, Chris Busone, Todd Hanhurst, Kenny Hohman and Lori Friday; Kyle Bourgault Band; Matt Mirable Band with Frank Daley.
Dustin’s friends and family believe that with erasing the stigma of depression and making proper mental health care more easily available, lives can be saved. AFSP has been able to bring this awareness and lobby on their behalf. Suicide is at epidemic proportions and touches more and more lives and families every day.
Proceeds are to go towards AFSP’s annual Capital Region Walk for R.I.T.A., which is the leading fundraiser for AFSP’s suicide prevention initiatives in this area; as well as Lansingburgh Boys & Girls Club, and Companion Animal Placement Program (CAPP).
For those who are unable to attend the concert, but would still like to donate, visit http://afsp.donordrive.com/participant/DustinMele.
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 01, 2017 0
1 hour ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to sponsor the 2017 North Colonie Youth Baseball program again this year! Go Bison! www.ncyba.com/ ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared a The Kensey on Elliot.
1 day ago
Congratulations to Kinderhook Bank Corp. Board Member Brian Hart on the ribbon-cutting and grand opening today of his latest venture in East Greenbush, The Kensey on Elliot. Check it out! www.facebook.com/thekensey/ ... See MoreSee Less
Ribbon cutting at the Kensey on Elliot!
2 days ago
Thanks to our new Facebook fans who liked us last week...we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
3 days ago
Kinderhook Bank welcomes Valerie Cooper, Commercial Portfolio Manager! Valerie was previously with Citizens Bank in Albany, NY as a Business Credit Services Officer. “Valerie brings very strong underwriting and credit analyst skills to our growing commercial lending team at Kinderhook Bank,” said Senior Vice President, Lee Carman. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and lives in Clifton Park with her family. ... See MoreSee Less
6 days ago
Be sure to check out Kinderhook Bank in the “Spotlight On Business 2017” at www.spotlightnews.com/news/business/2017/02/20/a-bank-in-touch-with-hometown-pride/ ... See MoreSee Less
A bank in touch with hometown prideKinderhook Bank first opened for business in October 1853, and continues to thrive today in the small pocket of community banking. “That’s really the strength of Kinderhook Bank, we truly are ful...
It doesn’t get much more pet-friendly than this…Norris waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank Corp. Reports Record Results for 2016! CEO & President, John A. Balli reported to shareholders that total assets at December 31, 2016 and net income for 2016 were at record levels! Read the entire press release at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/file.aspx?IID=1032886&FID=37904540 ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank Corp. Reports Record Results for 2016KINDERHOOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kinderhook Bank Corp., (OTCQB:NUBK) the holding company for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook, reported that total assets at December 31, 2016 and net income fo...
Shout out to Mark R for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
Come on in to any Kinderhook Bank branch and enjoy complimentary refreshments for you, lollipops for the kids, and treats for your pets. We’re people and pet friendly!
www.kinderhookbank.com ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Spotlight Newspapers's post.
2 weeks ago
Does this upcoming week's warm-up have you thinking about spring? Spring is one of the busiest times to sell homes and move. If you're looking to downsize and move to a unique, maintenance-free facility, come take a tour of The Spinney At Van Dyke this weekend. Our Model Cottage, located at 38 Provoost Place in Delmar is open Saturday and Sunday from 12PM - 4PM! We'll also be open this Presidents' Day!
Thank you to Spotlight Newspapers for this feature in this past week's publication. ... See MoreSee Less