‘Total Blackout Tour,’ Chris Rock’s first tour in nine years, to stop in Albany, April 10.

Photo via ChrisRock.com

ALBANY — Grammy and Emmy award winning comedian, actor, director, writer and producer Chris Rock announced last week he will perform at the Palace Theatre Monday, April 10.

The Total Blackout Tour 2017 is Rock’s first stand-up tour in more than nine years.

Rock first became a household name as a young comedian on Saturday Night Live. Initial comparisons to SNL alumn Eddie Murphy have since developed into a diverse and highly acclaimed career throughout entertainment. His career spans more than three decades in both film and television.

Rock’s feature film credits include both “Grown Ups” and “Madagascar” franchises, “Head of State,” “Nurse Betty,” “CB4,” “Dogma,” and “New Jack City.”

Rock has earned four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards and is a New York Times Best-Selling author.

Rock started as a cast member of Saturday Night Live in 1989, and stayed with the show util 1993.

Tickets are on sale now. For information, call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story