 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Albany All Stars roller derby team opens 10th season at the new Albany Capital Center

Apr 06, 2017 Albany County, Culture, Entertainment, The Spot, Towns

Albany All Stars roller derby team opens 10th season at the new Albany Capital Center

These ladies on roller skates dare you to tell them they “hit like girls.” Welcome to roller derby in the 518. Photo by Ali Hibbs / TheSpot518

Capital Region’s first flat track women’s roller derby league celebrates their 10th season

ALBANY — Albany All Stars Roller Derby will be hosting the first event of their 10th anniversary season on Saturday, April 15, when they take on Port City Roller Derby, from Oswego at their new location, the Albany Capital Center.

“The opportunity to play at the new Albany Capital Center is truly amazing for our league,” said Alexis DeLaTorre, aka “Merry Pain,”  production manager for the All Stars. “We had a great run at our previous home, but are excited to grow with this new venue.”

What can fans expect from this season? The new venue offers loyal fans a full complement of sports fan favorites: concessions and a “beer garden” by Mazzone Hospitality, music by DJ Trumastr, raffle prizes, AASRD merchandise and more.

“We are looking forward to the start of the Roller Derby season at the Capital Center,” said Capital Center General Manager Doug McClaine. “This is a ”multi-purpose” facility and the ability to host the Albany All Stars shows the flexibility that the Capital Center has to offer.”

The Albany Capital Center is located between the Empire State Plaza and the Times Union Center at 55 Eagle St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the action starts at 7 p.m. General admission is $10 in advance, $12 at the door, or $5 for children 10 & under. Tickets are available through the league’s Square store at https://squareup.com/store/albany-all-stars-roller-derby.

Join the team after the game at The City Beer Hall, 42 Howard St, for the official afterparty.

Comment on this Story

Man arrested in Guilderland for having more than six pounds of pot

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

2 days ago

The Spinney at Pond View

The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:

May 18th: Rod MacDonald, benefitting Anchor Food Pantry in Castleton

Concert Series: Rod MacDonaldMay 18, 7:30pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewThe Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:

May 18th: Rod MacDonald, benefitting Anchor Food Pantry in Castleton ... See MoreSee Less

Concert Series: Rod MacDonald
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Comment on Facebook

Which local charity will these benefit?

Kinderhook Bank shared Empire State Youth Orchestras -ESYO's video.

3 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Empire State Youth Orchestras -ESYO
Are you ESYO?
Share your love of music with 500 youth musicians.
Schedule Your Audition NOW ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

3 days ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Bring an appetizer to share with neighbors and friends!

Neighborhood Cocktail HourApr 14, 5:00pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewBring an appetizer to share with neighbors and friends! ... See MoreSee Less

Neighborhood Cocktail Hour
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

3 days ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Prepare your favorite dish and share it with your neighbors and friends. Be sure to sign up in the Clubhouse.

Neighborhood Pot Luck DinnerApr 19, 6:00pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewPrepare your favorite dish and share it with your neighbors and friends. Be sure to sign up in the Clubhouse. ... See MoreSee Less

Neighborhood Pot Luck Dinner
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

3 days ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Celebrate residents with birthdays that occurred in March/April. Cake and beverages will be provided.

March/April Resident Birthday Celebration!Apr 24, 6:00pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewCelebrate residents with birthdays that occurred in March/April. Cake and beverages will be provided. ... See MoreSee Less

March/April Resident Birthday Celebration!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

3 days ago

The Spinney at Pond View

The Spinney Book Club is currently reading Traces of Guilt by Dee Henderson and will be discussing the book at the next meeting in the Clubhouse Conference room. If you’re interested, please come and join us!

Spinney Book Club Meeting: Traces of GuiltApr 25, 6:00pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewThe Spinney Book Club is currently reading Traces of Guilt by Dee Henderson and will be discussing the book at the next meeting in the Clubhouse Conference room. If you’re interested, please come and join us! ... See MoreSee Less

Spinney Book Club Meeting: Traces of Guilt
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

3 days ago

The Spinney at Pond View

The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:

June 1st: Betty & The Baby Boomers, benefitting Heroes at Home

Concert Series: Betty & The Baby BoomersJun 1, 7:30pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewThe Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:

June 1st: Betty & The Baby Boomers, benefitting Heroes at Home ... See MoreSee Less

Concert Series: Betty & The Baby Boomers
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

3 days ago

The Spinney at Pond View

The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:

May 4th: Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen, benefitting children attending summer theater program at Sand Lake Center for the Arts

Concert Series: Steve Gillette & Cindy MangsenMay 4, 7:30pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewThe Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:

May 4th: Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen, benefitting children attending summer theater program at Sand Lake Center for the Arts ... See MoreSee Less

Concert Series: Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

3 days ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Open to all grandchildren and great-grandchildren under the age of 12. The Hunt will take place in the Clubhouse and the Clubhouse parking lot.

Annual Easter Egg HuntApr 8, 10:30amThe Spinney at Pond ViewOpen to all grandchildren and great-grandchildren under the age of 12. The Hunt will take place in the Clubhouse and the Clubhouse parking lot. ... See MoreSee Less

Annual Easter Egg Hunt
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 6
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
CONTENT MENU