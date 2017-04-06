Albany All Stars roller derby team opens 10th season at the new Albany Capital Center

Apr 06, 2017 Ali Hibbs Albany County, Culture, Entertainment, The Spot, Towns
These ladies on roller skates dare you to tell them they “hit like girls.” Welcome to roller derby in the 518. Photo by Ali Hibbs / TheSpot518
Capital Region’s first flat track women’s roller derby league celebrates their 10th season
ALBANY — Albany All Stars Roller Derby will be hosting the first event of their 10th anniversary season on Saturday, April 15, when they take on Port City Roller Derby, from Oswego at their new location, the Albany Capital Center.
“The opportunity to play at the new Albany Capital Center is truly amazing for our league,” said Alexis DeLaTorre, aka “Merry Pain,” production manager for the All Stars. “We had a great run at our previous home, but are excited to grow with this new venue.”
What can fans expect from this season? The new venue offers loyal fans a full complement of sports fan favorites: concessions and a “beer garden” by Mazzone Hospitality, music by DJ Trumastr, raffle prizes, AASRD merchandise and more.
“We are looking forward to the start of the Roller Derby season at the Capital Center,” said Capital Center General Manager Doug McClaine. “This is a ”multi-purpose” facility and the ability to host the Albany All Stars shows the flexibility that the Capital Center has to offer.”
The Albany Capital Center is located between the Empire State Plaza and the Times Union Center at 55 Eagle St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the action starts at 7 p.m. General admission is $10 in advance, $12 at the door, or $5 for children 10 & under. Tickets are available through the league’s Square store at https://squareup.com/store/albany-all-stars-roller-derby.
Join the team after the game at The City Beer Hall, 42 Howard St, for the official afterparty.
