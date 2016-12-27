Multiple vehicles damaged in accident at Glenmont Plaza Monday, December 26

Dec 27, 2016 Spotlight News Bethlehem, News
An accident in the Glenmont Plaza parking lot Monday, Dec. 26, damaged several vehicles and utility trailers. Photo by Tom Heffernan Sr.
BETHLEHEM — Bethlehem Police are investigating what caused an elderly woman to crash her car into several vehicles and trailers at Glenmont Plaza Monday, Dec. 26.
Police said the woman’s vehicle veered off Glenmont Road down an embankment and crashed into several utility trailers in front of Tractor Supply. She then hit a pickup truck before continuing into the parking lot, where she crashed into several more vehicles before coming to a stop in front of Planet Fitness.
Police said the woman was transported to a local hospital to be checked out.

