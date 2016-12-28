 

Police determine that Glenmont Plaza car crash was caused by “medical issue”

Dec 28, 2016 Albany County, Bethlehem, News, Towns

Photo by Tom Heffernan Sr.

BETHLEHEM— Police have determined that the operator of the vehicle that caused a crash in Glenmont Plaza on Monday had a medical issue that lead to the accident.

According to Commander Adam Hornick of the Bethlehem Police Department, law enforcement received multiple reports around 3:20 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23 about a personal injury crash in the parking lot of the Town Squire parking lot.

Upon arrival officers determined that a 2008 Buick operated by an elderly female was traveling westbound on Glenmont Road when it left the roadway, traveled down a steep embankment, and struck multiple trailers that were for sale in the Tractor Supply lot. The vehicle then continued into the parking lot, striking a pick up truck. The Buick then continued through the parking lot striking five more parked cars, reportedly causing severe damage to three of these vehicles. The operator of the Buick was the only person injured and was transported to St. Peter’s Hospital with minor injuries, said police.

All other vehicles were unoccupied. A total of four vehicles were towed from the scene due to extensive damage. The operator of the Buick was later released from St. Peter’s.

 

 

