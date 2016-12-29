 

SPOTTED: Bethlehem hockey dominates Mahopac, 6-2

BETHLEHEM – Thomas Leibold scored twice and had two assists as the Eagles dominated their home ice, winning a non-conference tournament contest against Mahopac High School 6-2 on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The Eagles scored outshot Section I Mahopac 39-17, and scored one in first period, two in the second and then put the game out of reach with three in the last.

Goalie Alex Breiner had 15 saves for the Eagles while his counterparts from Putnam County, Peter Siolas and Logan MacDougall, recorded 31 and 2, respectively.

The Eagles spread the wealth with five different skaters hitting the back of the net.

Leibold got the Eagles on the board first by getting one by Siolas with just under a minute left in the first. Zach Nunez had the assist.

Gianfranco Pulice drew Mahopac even, with an assist by Joesph Geary, at the 11:49 mark of the second.

But it took Bethlehem less than 30 seconds to bounce back in front with an unassisted goal by Connor Carroll at the 11:15 mark.

Later in the second period Carroll assisted Hayes Meredith to give the Eagles a 3-1 lead headed into the final period.

Brian Harder gave the Eagles a three-goal advantage with an assist by Leibold at the 13:40 mark.

The Indians of Mahopac got their second and last goal off the stick of John Paul McKenzie with an assist going to TJ McKee at the 8:15 mark of the period three.

Mike Lemieux scored with 6:25 left in the game, with the assist going to Leibold.

Just seconds later, that scoring dynamic was reversed as Lemieux assisted Leibold to round out Bethlehem’s scoring with 6:15 left in the game.

