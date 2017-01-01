 

SPOTTED: First Night in Bethlehem; Saturday, Dec. 31, Delmar

Jan 01, 2017

DELMAR – More than a thousand people braved the cold winter evening to usher in the New Year at First Night in Bethlehem on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Several activities, both outside and inside, were spread throughout the center of town – from the Bethlehem Town Hall to Bethlehem Chabad’s new home at the Adam House.

Here are a few images captured from the evening’s festivities. 

 

First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
First Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 31. (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)

Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.

