BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: Family establishes technology fund for library

Bethlehem residents Joe and Naomi Storch are big believers in the way libraries like ours are in a unique position to provide equal access to new and useful technology. In 2015, their donation of $1,000 allowed us to purchase a dozen 3D pens for programs and patron use.
The couple recently expanded their commitment to making cutting-edge technology available to the community by creating the Krakower-Storch Family Technology Fund with a lump-sum donation of $1,000 at the end of 2016.
The library will use the fund to purchase items for our collection that use technology to inform, educate or entertain. Over the next five years, Joe and Naomi have pledged to match up to $1,000 of other donations to the fund.
“We believe so deeply in the library as a community center and wish to do our part to encourage a culture of giving among the many in Bethlehem who can afford to do a little more for this important organization,” said Joe. “If we can attract sufficient donations, we will have at least $11,000 to spend over six years, which can expand the technologies at the library.”
The fund is given in honor of Naomi and Joe’s parents, Judith and Stephen Krakower, Genie Storch, and Sam Storch, and their grandparents, the late Nathan and Rita Romm, the late Israel and Betty Tenenbaum, the late Minnie and Eliot Storch, Richard and Eleanor Krakower, and Sonya Rose.
There are so many ways that advances in technology can bring about positive changes in our lives, but many times those advances aren’t affordable for individuals. Adding these types of items to our collection – where they can be used and borrowed by many – means they can have a much broader impact on our entire community.
The library is so grateful to the Storch family for the establishment of this fund to strengthen and extend our current spending in the area of new technologies for public use. To donate to the Krakower-Storch Family Technology Fund, please contact Library Director Geoffrey Kirkpatrick at 439-9314, ext. 3022.
Storm warning
Please remember that in the event of inclement weather, the library’s telephone system will provide information on a closing or delayed opening. Call ahead.
Upcoming events
All events are free and take place at Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org
Friday, Jan. 6
Qi Gong
Learn the gentle art that combines physical movement with breathing and intention to promote health and wellness, 10 a.m. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Qi Gong is suitable for all abilities.
How to Use
Your New iPad
Learn how to use that brand-new iPad you just got. Bring your iPad, cables and your Apple ID and password. Questions? Call Natalie at 439-9314, ext. 3023. Sessions from 2 to 3:15 p.m. or 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Sign up for one session.
Monday, Jan. 9
DayBooks
Discuss “The Witches” by Stacy Schiff, 1:30 p.m. Copies are available at the information desk. Large-print audio and downloadable copies may be available.
Open Sewing
The library’s sewing machines will be available for independent projects, 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your own supplies. Volunteers may be available to assist you. Sign up for one or more two-hour sessions.
Fun and Games
for Grownups
An adults-only gathering where you can play games, including chess, color and socialize, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Snacks served!
Library Board meets
Meetings are open to the public, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Chess Club
Sign up for one or all sessions and try your hand at chess with our teen volunteers. All experience levels welcome, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For kids in grade K-5.
Family Game Night
Bring your family and friends to the library for an evening of fun games like bingo, bean bag toss, cup stacking, tabletop board games and more, 7 to 8 p.m. Snacks provided.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
AfterDinner Books
Discuss “The Last One” by Alexandra Oliva, 7 p.m. Copies are available at the information desk. Large-print audio and downloadable copies may be available.
— Kristen Roberts
