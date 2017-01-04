Jan 04, 2017 Spotlight News Albany County, Bethlehem, Government, New Scotland, News, Towns
ALBANY COUNTY – During the Albany County Legislature's first meeting of 2017, on Monday, Jan. 9, members will consider appointing former Albany County Commissioner of Public Works Darrell Duncan to represent New Scotland and part of Bethlehem, filling a vacant seat in the 38th Legislative District that was created by the resignation of L. Michael Mackey, who took his seat on the New York State Supreme Court on Jan. [ 318 more words ]
County Legislature poised to fill vacated New Scotland, Bethlehem seat
As a capitalist state, our nation’s economy is predicated on growth. Investments are based on the potential for it. Executives are awarded for achieving it. Markets fall at just the hint of failure of it. Financial pundits who read the tea leaves often look at the housing industry, and if the construction of new homes fails to climb, the economy is perceived to be failing, too. [ 539 more words ]
Totally Gnarly: Still punks after 20 years
Totally Gnarly: Still punks after 20 years
By RALPH RENNA news@spotlightnews.com What is punk and hardcore music? The answer is really one person’s opinion and it depends on who you ask. Some describe punk and hardcore as styles…
Top five stories of 2016 - Colonie edition
Top five stories of 2016 – Colonie edition
Our staff of writers scrutinized through 52 weeks worth of news, and with the aid of internet traffic, we were able to determine which stories mattered to you most last year. Inside, you will find …
PICK of the WEEK: ‘Something Rotten’ comes to Proctors
PICK of the WEEK: ‘Something Rotten’ comes to Proctors
SCHENECTADY — Did you ever wonder who wrote the world’s first musical? That’s the premise behind “Something Rotten,” which begins its week-long run at Proctors Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7:30 p.m....
