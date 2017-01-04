 

County Legislature poised to fill vacated New Scotland, Bethlehem seat

Jan 04, 2017

ALBANY COUNTY – During the Albany County Legislature’s first meeting of 2017, on Monday, Jan. 9, members will consider appointing former Albany County Commissioner of Public Works Darrell Duncan to represent New Scotland and part of Bethlehem, filling a vacant seat in the 38tLegislative District that was created by the resignation of L. Michael Mackey, who took his seat on the New York State Supreme Court on Jan. 1.
 
The appointment would be for only one year. After which the position will go before voters for a candidate to finish out the remaining three years of the term. 
 
Democratic committee members in the district recommended Duncan, a Democrat and lifelong resident of New Scotland, to succeed Mackey, who was elected judge in November. As Albany County Public Works Commissioner, Duncan managed a $14 million budget, approximately 100 employees and seven substations. He was responsible for maintaining 305 miles of county roads, 116 miles of state roadways and 77 bridges, according to county officials. 
 
I have known Darrell for many years, first as an outstanding athlete growing up, and then as a dedicated public official,” said Albany County Legislature Chairman Sean Ward. “We look forward to working with him in the capacity of an Albany County legislator.” 
 
Albany County Legislature Majority Leader Frank Commisso said Mackey had a productive five years as a legislatorMichael Mackey served the people of Albany County well in his positions of legislator and chairman of the Law Committee,” he said, “and we’re conﬁdent he will do an excellent job as judge.”
 
Duncan graduated from Clayton A. Bouton High School in Voorheesville. He worked as New Scotland highway superintendent from 1994 to 2012. Duncan has been a member of the Voorheesville Fire Department for 36 years, the American Public Works Association for 29 years, the Albany County Highway Superintendents Association for 31 years and a charter member of the Sons of the American Legion for 34 years.
 
Duncan’s appointment, which would only be valid for one year before he would be required to run to retain his seat, is expected to be easily approved by the legislative body, according to the office of the majority.

MENU