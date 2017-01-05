County Legislature poised to fill vacated New Scotland, Bethlehem seat (Updated: 1/5, 2:30 p.m.)

Jan 05, 2017 Spotlight News Albany County, Bethlehem, Government, New Scotland, News, Towns
The appointment would be for only one year. After which the position will go before voters for a candidate to finish out the remaining three years of the term.
Dec 22, 2016 0
Dec 20, 2016 0
Dec 06, 2016 0
Dec 06, 2016 0
Jan 05, 2017 0
Jan 04, 2017 0
Jan 04, 2017 0
Jan 04, 2017 0
Kinderhook Bank added 2 new photos.
TBT to 1998...we had just opened our Chatham branch in the former Union Station train depot after a $1 million renovation. The station was built in 1887 for the Boston & Albany Railroad, designed by Henry Hobson Richardson, and completed by Boston architecture firm Shepley, Rutan & Coolidge. 2017 marks the 130th Anniversary of the Chatham station! ... See MoreSee Less
LETTER to the EDITOR: A dangerous proposal
www.spotlightnews.com/opinion/2017/01/05/letter-to-the-editor-a-dangerous-proposal/ ... See MoreSee Less
How the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs currently does business opens up a dangerous door, and sooner or later it will get challenged. The name, corny as it is, does indicate the center has our most vulnerable citizens in its best interest, and it probably does. Really, who doesn’t want to make sure those with developmental disabilities, autism and other issues aren’t abused, neglected or harmed in any way? [ 980 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/opinion/2017/01/05/frankly-speaking-shut-the-door-and-keep-it-closed/ ... See MoreSee Less
FRANKLY SPEAKING: Shut the door and keep it closed
How the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs currently does business opens up a dangerous door, and sooner or later it will get challenged. The name, corny as it is, does …
How the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs currently does business opens up a dangerous door, and sooner or later it will get challenged. The name, corny as it is, does indicate the center has our most vulnerable citizens in its best interest, and it probably does. Really, who doesn’t want to make sure those with developmental disabilities, autism and other issues aren’t abused, neglected or harmed in any way? [ 980 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/opinion/2017/01/05/frankly-speaking-shut-the-door-and-keep-it-closed/ ... See MoreSee Less
FRANKLY SPEAKING: Shut the door and keep it closed
How the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs currently does business opens up a dangerous door, and sooner or later it will get challenged. The name, corny as it is, does …
Section 2 hockey: Mystery surrounds Bethlehem, Shenendehowa and Saratoga as meat of CDHSHL season begins
www.spotlightnews.com/sports/2017/01/05/section-2-hockey-mystery-surrounds-bethlehem-shenendehowa... ... See MoreSee Less
Section 2 hockey: Mystery surrounds Bethlehem, Shenendehowa and Saratoga as meat of CDHSHL season begins
As we enter the second half of the Capital District High School Hockey League season, there are some pleasant surprises and a couple of mysteries to solve. Starting at the top, LaSalle (6…
HEALTH and FITNESS: Choosing a personal trainer
www.spotlightnews.com/thespot/2017/01/05/health-and-fitness-choosing-a-personal-trainer/ ... See MoreSee Less
HEALTH and FITNESS: Choosing a personal trainer
By CRAIG W. ARMSTRONG news@spotlightnews.com The time has come. Your pants don’t fit and trying to take a selfie without a double chin has become impossible. You decide it’s time to hit the gym, b...
Boys swimming: Bethlehem ends Shaker's winning streak in an impressive fashion
www.spotlightnews.com/sports/2017/01/05/boys-swimming-bethlehem-ends-shakers-winning-streak-in-an... ... See MoreSee Less
Boys swimming: Bethlehem ends Shaker’s winning streak in an impressive fashion
BETHLEHEM — Shaker’s three-year dual meet winning streak ended when Bethlehem defeated the Blue Bison 105-79 Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Eagles (5-1) took command with strong performances in the 1…
COLONIE SENIORS: Yellow Dot in Colonie
Colonie, New York
www.spotlightnews.com/opinion/2017/01/05/colonie-seniors-yellow-dot-in-colonie/ ... See MoreSee Less
Louise Schwarz likes this
YMCA: Bringing joy to an Afghan family
Capital District YMCA - Bethlehem Branch
www.spotlightnews.com/opinion/2017/01/05/ymca-bringing-joy-to-an-afghan-family/ ... See MoreSee Less
YMCA: Bringing joy to an Afghan family
Fifteen years of war and terror have forced millions of people to flee Afghanistan. The Taliban murdered over 3,500 civilians in 2015. Now, more than 2.5 million Afghans are living abroad see…
RPI’s Heidi Newberg — from the department of physics, applied physics, and astronomy — will review “The Glass Universe: How The Ladies of the Harvard Observatory Took the Measure of the Stars” by Dava Sobel on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 12:15 p.m. About the book: “In the mid-nineteenth century, the Harvard College Observatory began employing women as calculators, or ‘human computers,’ to interpret the observations their male counterparts made via telescope each night.
William K. Sanford Town Library, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Dava Sobel
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/colonie/2017/01/05/colonie-library-noon-book-review-the-glass-universe/ ... See MoreSee Less
Nov 02, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 05, 2017
Jan 05, 2017
Dec 07, 2016