County Legislature poised to fill vacated New Scotland, Bethlehem seat (Updated: 1/5, 2:30 p.m.)

A LBANY COUNTY – During the Albany County Legislature’s first meeting of 2017, on Monday, Jan. 9, membe rs will consider appointing former Albany County Commi s sioner of Public Works Darr ell Duncan t o r epresent New Scotland and part of Bet hlehem, fi lling a vacant seat i n t he 38 t h Legi sl ative District that was cr eated by the resignation of L. Mic hael Mackey, who took his seat on the Ne w Yor k St ate Supr eme Court on Jan. 1.

The appointment would be for only one year. After which the position will go before voters for a candidate to finish out the remaining three years of the term.

Democ r atic commit tee members in t he district recommended Duncan, a Democ rat and l ifelong res ident of New Scotland, t o succ eed Mackey, who was elected judge i n Nove mber . A s Albany County Public W orks Com missioner, Duncan m anaged a $14 million budget, appro xi mate ly 100 empl oyees and seven substations. He was re sponsibl e for maint aining 305 mi les of count y roads, 116 miles of state r oadways and 77 bridges, according to county officials.

“ I have known Darr el l for many years, first as an outstanding athlet e growing up, and then as a dedi c at ed public official ,” said Albany Count y Legislature Chairman Sean Ward. “We l ook forward to wor king wit h him in t he capacit y of an Albany County l egislator.”