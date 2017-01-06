 

Latest News

Spotlightnews.com – Spotlight Newspapers, Local, News, Weather, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

BCSD elementary school students show off tech savvy, showcase educational impact of technology in learning

Jan 06, 2017 Bethlehem, News, Schools, Towns

BCSD elementary school students show off tech savvy, showcase educational impact of technology in learning

Superintendent of Schools Jody Monroe learns about the importance of technology in education from Slingerlands fifth-graders // Photo: BCSD

At the Jan. 4 Board of Education meeting, K-5 Administrator for Instructional Technology Laurel Jones was joined by Slingerlands fifth grade teachers and some of their students to showcase the effectiveness of technology in elementary classrooms.

During the presentation Jones explained that integrating technology into the classroom is a great way to achieve diversity in learning styles. Additionally, she presented a video highlighting the ways having technology involved in education every day helps students stay engaged.

“Technology is entwined in almost every part of our lives,” said Jones. “It affects how we connect, socialize, shop and learn. It only makes sense to have the technology in our classrooms.”

Jones continued by explaining how technology is an extremely valuable tool used in the elementary schools to promote and extend student learning.

“It gives students the chance to interact with their classmates more by encouraging collaboration,“ she said. “Technology helps students take more control over their own learning. They learn how to make their own decisions and dive deeper into curriculum, and develop presentations in ways they feel proud of.  They then share that information with their peers, parents and the world.”

To prove just how engaging technology can be in the classroom, during the presentation fifth graders from Slingerlands paired up with board members to show them how captivating the instructional technology can be and how efficiently work is accomplished with their Chromebooks.  

The students demonstrated that when mobile technology is readily available in the classroom, or in a board meeting, students are able to access the most up-to-date information quicker and easier than ever before.

“You can see how the students are excited about being able to use the technology,” said Bethlehem Central Board of Education President Matt Downey. “And how quick they are to learn because of it.”

This presentation comes on the heels of the Dec. 7 Board of Education meeting, where the district’s Chief Technology Officer Dr. Sal DeAngelo provided the Board with his department’s annual technology update featuring a districtwide initiative looking to expand 1:1 student access to Chromebooks beyond fifth grade

The Slingerlands students who participated included:

  • Sean Parker
  • Maci Fischler
  • Claire Hutton
  • Elizabeth Austin
  • Noa Razen
  • Katie O’Neil
  • Jake Donovan
  • Rose Sheehan
  • Hannah Eng
  • Luke Saubier
  • Sasha Greenberg

The teachers who presented alongside Laurel Jones were:

  • Lester Betor
  • Matt Burns
  • Kelly Ward           
  • Bonnie O’Shea
  • Maria Qualtere
  • Stefanie Doemel

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

TheSpot518.com

4 hours ago

TheSpot518.com

TheSpot518.com shared Repeat Offender's event.

TONIGHT TROY River Street Pub Repeat Offender ... See MoreSee Less

Repeat Offender...offending Troy

Jan 6, 9:00pm

Come hang with the boys in Troy... $5 cover...come check out one of the capital districts hottest up and coming party bands!!!!!

Repeat Offender...offending Troy
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

TheSpot518.com

17 hours ago

TheSpot518.com

TheSpot518.com shared Guthrie Bell Productions's event. ... See MoreSee Less

Skunk City [Bob Marley Tribute] w/ The Goodtime Charlies

Jan 6, 8:00pm

The Hollow Bar + Kitchen

a tribute to Reggae legend Bob Marley with a touch of The Band thrown in

Skunk City [Bob Marley Tribute] w/ The Goodtime Charlies
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
MENU