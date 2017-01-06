BCSD elementary school students show off tech savvy, showcase educational impact of technology in learning

Jan 06, 2017 Spotlight Newsroom Bethlehem, News, Schools, Towns
Superintendent of Schools Jody Monroe learns about the importance of technology in education from Slingerlands fifth-graders // Photo: BCSD
At the Jan. 4 Board of Education meeting, K-5 Administrator for Instructional Technology Laurel Jones was joined by Slingerlands fifth grade teachers and some of their students to showcase the effectiveness of technology in elementary classrooms.
During the presentation Jones explained that integrating technology into the classroom is a great way to achieve diversity in learning styles. Additionally, she presented a video highlighting the ways having technology involved in education every day helps students stay engaged.
“Technology is entwined in almost every part of our lives,” said Jones. “It affects how we connect, socialize, shop and learn. It only makes sense to have the technology in our classrooms.”
Jones continued by explaining how technology is an extremely valuable tool used in the elementary schools to promote and extend student learning.
“It gives students the chance to interact with their classmates more by encouraging collaboration,“ she said. “Technology helps students take more control over their own learning. They learn how to make their own decisions and dive deeper into curriculum, and develop presentations in ways they feel proud of. They then share that information with their peers, parents and the world.”
To prove just how engaging technology can be in the classroom, during the presentation fifth graders from Slingerlands paired up with board members to show them how captivating the instructional technology can be and how efficiently work is accomplished with their Chromebooks.
The students demonstrated that when mobile technology is readily available in the classroom, or in a board meeting, students are able to access the most up-to-date information quicker and easier than ever before.
“You can see how the students are excited about being able to use the technology,” said Bethlehem Central Board of Education President Matt Downey. “And how quick they are to learn because of it.”
This presentation comes on the heels of the Dec. 7 Board of Education meeting, where the district’s Chief Technology Officer Dr. Sal DeAngelo provided the Board with his department’s annual technology update featuring a districtwide initiative looking to expand 1:1 student access to Chromebooks beyond fifth grade.
The Slingerlands students who participated included:
The teachers who presented alongside Laurel Jones were:
