SPOTTED: Bethlehem rallies past Averill Park in Suburban Council game

Jan 07, 2017 Bethlehem, Galleries, High School Sports, Sports

SPOTTED: Bethlehem vs. Averill Park in a Suburban Council girls basketball game Friday, January 6. Photo by Rob Jonas/Spotlight

BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem girls basketball team used a furious fourth quarter rally to defeat Averill Park 57-51 in a Suburban Council game Friday, Jan. 6.

The Lady Eagles trailed by as many as 13 points early in the fourth quarter before they took command with a 22-2 run. Free throws played a key role in the rally, as Bethlehem made 14 of its 16 foul shots.

Emily Wander led the way for Bethlehem with 24 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter. Molly Kirby also came up big in the final period, as she scored all nine of her points down the stretch. Defensively, Julianna Okoniewski blocked several shots to go along with her six-point night.

Tessa Hughes added 12 points for the Lady Eagles, who trailed 42-29 after the third quarter. Kathryn Stackrow led Averill Park with 13 points.

To see a full-sized version of the photo gallery below, click on one of the pictures and scroll through.

SPOTTED: Bethlehem vs. Averill Park in a Suburban Council girls basketball game Friday, January 6. Photo by Rob Jonas/Spotlight
