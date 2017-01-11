Four members of Albany County Legislature Democratic Conference chosen to fill five committee seats vacated by new state Supreme Court judge

Audit and Finance Committee, sans newly named member Ralph Signoracci, meeting in advance of the legislature's first 2017 meeting on Jan. 9 // Image from county livestream

On Wednesday, Albany County Legislature Chairman Sean Ward (D-16) announced a handful of personnel changes to the body’s standing committees to fill vacancies caused by the election of L. Michael Mackey to the state Supreme Court.

Mackey, a Democrat representing District 38 in Bethlehem and New Scotland, took his seat on the state bench Jan. 1. He was replaced by Democrat Darrell Duncan of New Scotland, a former Albany County public works commissioner who was appointed to the vacant seat by members on Monday.

Ward announced the following committee changes would be effective immediately:

~ Democrat Bryan Clenahan (D-30) has replaced Mackey as chairman of the Legislature’s important Law Committee. Clenahan, an attorney, has represented residents in Guilderland since 2007. “Bryan is an extremely active and dedicated member of the legislature whose legal background makes him a strong choice to lead our Law Committee,” Ward said.

“I’m very excited to be named chair of the Law Committee,” said Clenehan. “It’s an important committee with all great Legislators, and I’m very much looking forward to working with them. I want to thank our legislative leadership for this great opportunity.”

~ New member Darrell Duncan was appointed to fill Mackey’s seats on the Public Works and Court Facilities committees. “Duncan’s past experience leading the Albany County Public Works Department and New Scotland highway garage made him an ideal pick to serve on the two committees, and we look forward to benefiting from his expertise,” said Ward.

~ Democrat Samuel I. Fein (D-6), of downtown Albany, was appointed to the Law Committee, while Legislator Ralph Signoracci (D-17), a Democrat from Cohoes, was named to the Audit & Finance Committee. Fein and Signoracci were elected to the Legislature in November 2015 and took office last Jan. 1. “They are some of our youngest members who have shown great determination,” said Ward.

