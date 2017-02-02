Community discussion on future of Clarksville Elementary

The Bethlehem Central Board of Education will host a community meeting on Wednesday, March 8, to discuss the future of Clarksville Elementary School after the building’s current tenant, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, expressed interest in purchasing the property.

The school was closed in 2011 due to declining enrollment but is still owned by the school district. At the time, students were reassigned to either Eagle Elementary School or Slingerlands Elementary School.

The Sheriff’s Office has rented the building since July 2012.

Superintendent Jody Monroe announced that the district would consider the possible sale of Clarksville to the Sheriff’s Office as part of her 2017 State of the Schools report delivered at the Feb. 1 Board of Education meeting.

“Before we advance any plans regarding the future of Clarksville, it is imperative that we bring all stakeholders together, allowing questions to be asked and answered, and to determine whether or not we move forward on this,” said Superintendent Jody Monroe. “As a school, Clarksville holds special memories for many people. It has also been successfully and carefully repurposed by the Sheriff’s Office, who wants to establish permanent roots in the community.

“I would encourage all district residents to join us for this important discussion on March 8,” said Monroe.

Monroe said an invitation to the meeting will be mailed to all residents of Clarksville.

What: Community Conversation – The Future of Clarksville Elementary School

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 7 p.m.

Where: Bethlehem Central High School, 700 Delaware Ave., Delmar, NY 12054

At the meeting, Superintendent Monroe said the district plans to discuss:

district enrollment projections;

residential housing development in the district;

long-term costs of maintaining Clarksville;

legal requirements in selling district property; and

the operational impact of a potential sale of the building.

The superintendent also said that Sheriff Craig Apple will attend the meeting to discuss his department’s presence in Clarksville and plans for the property should a sale be approved by the district.

District residents interested in attending the March 8 meeting are asked to submit questions or concerns in advance.

Those who are unable to attend are also encouraged to submit questions and concerns about any future plans for Clarksville Elementary School.

Questions will be answered as part of the March 8 meeting, as time permits. Frequently asked questions (FAQs) will be posted to the district website following the meeting.

