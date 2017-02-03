BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: Sunday music with Rose Hargrave

Feb 03, 2017 Spotlight News Bethlehem, Blogs, Community Blogs, Opinion, The Spot, Towns
Our winter concert series “A Little Sunday Music” continues its 2016-17 season Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. with soprano Rose Hargrave performing a selection of French art songs in program titled, “Tour de France.”
Hargrave is a member and past president of the Monday Musical Club of Albany. She has studied voice with Karen Ranung and coaches with Michael Clement. She performs music from oratorio and opera to jazz and Broadway and has sung extensively with St. Margaret Mary’s Church, All Saints Catholic Church and The New York Catholic Chorale. She is a featured vocalist on the CD “Mis Suenos de Tango” with Spiral Ensemble, and a more recent recording, “Armenian Genocide Centennial Memorial Concert,” with Andrew Krystopolski on piano. Past musical engagements have included The Mendelssohn Club, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Proctors Theater, Caffe Lena, the Albany Tulip Festival ,70 Beekman Street Art Gallery, Mohonk Mountain House Resort, the Hyde Collection and Saratoga Racetrack. She also performs benefit concerts throughout the Capital District.
A Little Sunday Music closes the season with a March 5 performance by cellist Will Hayes, who will be playing music by Bartók, Grieg and Brahms, accompanied by piano.
A Little Sunday Music is generously underwritten by Friends of Bethlehem Public Library.
What’s new?
Our special collection, sometimes known as a “library of things,” continues to grow. On the heels of the virtual reality headsets, we have added portable karaoke machines and binoculars that can be borrowed with a library card.
Got a song in your heart? Sing it loud and proud – with friends or by yourself – when you check out one of our new karaoke machines. Nothing livens up a gathering or a teen’s slumber party more than some good-natured, off-key warbling. The portable devices are stand-alone, but they do come with cables if you want to hook one up to your television. They can be checked out for a week at a time and include two microphones, four karaoke CDs, a remote control and a user guide.
You can also check out one of our binoculars, and get a closer look at the world around you. The Celestron Nature DX 8×42 Adult Binoculars strikes the perfect balance between performance and ease of use.
Both the karaoke machines and binoculars, as well as the VR headsets, telescopes, GoPro cameras and more, are available on our special collections shelf behind the Information Desk on a first-come basis. Look for the white cases with the corresponding images.
Audiobook fund receives gift
The library would like to acknowledge a gift contribution to the Bass Recorded Books fund from Eileen Base Cummings, who, along with her brother, established the fund 17 years ago in honor of their parents, Edward and Edith Bass. Contributions to the fund are used to purchase audiobook versions of histories and historical biographies, genres favored by Mr. Bass, who was visually impaired. Each audiobook has a label identifying it as part of the Bass collection.
The fund continues to be actively supported through donations. For more information, please contact Library Director Geoffrey Kirkpatrick at 439-9314, ext. 3022.
Upcoming events
All events are free and take place at Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.
Monday, Feb. 6
Fun and Games for Grownups
An adults-only gathering where you can play games, including chess, color and socialize, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Snacks served!
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Chess Club
Sign up for one or all sessions and try your hand at chess with our teen volunteers. All experience levels welcome, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For kids in grade K-5.
Zentangle and Creative Coloring
Relax and improve your focus with coloring or Zentangle, a tranquil drawing technique that uses patterns to create beautiful images, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
— Kristen Roberts
Jan 26, 2017 0
Jan 19, 2017 0
Jan 13, 2017 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Feb 03, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos.
To get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day we decorated cookies and made chocolate covered strawberries. What’s more fun than a craft AND a snack? ... See MoreSee Less
TBT – there’s so much history to share when you’ve been around for 163+ years! We foumd this old bank note that was actually money printed for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook! ... See MoreSee Less
Vasya Yevko and Lauren May Youngstein like this
Ready to make your move? Stop by any Kinderhook Bank branch and see why we’re your kind of bank! ... See MoreSee Less
Shout out to Jake V and Katie W for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
Margaret Barry and Lauren May Youngstein like this
The Spinney at Pond View shared Our Towne Magazine's post.
Check out the February issue of Our Towne magazine and you'll see our community featured on the cover, as well as an editorial inside of the publication! Learn more about our community's expansion in the form of additional cottages as well as a brand new multi-use Clubhouse space for residents. Call or stop by today to inquire about becoming a resident of The Spinney at Pond View. ... See MoreSee Less
The February issue of Our Towne Magazine is in the mail. Read now online! Enjoy- www.ourtownerensco.com
Carol Sprague, Samantha Raynor and 4 others like this
The Spinney at Pond View shared Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce's post.
Last night's Clubhouse Grand Opening was an amazing success! We would like to thank our residents for their enthusiasm, the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce for helping us host the ribbon cutting of our community's Clubhouse, as well as all other attendees who helped us celebrate the momentous occasion last night. Please come visit our new space and let us know what you think! ... See MoreSee Less
Congratulations to The Spinney at Pond View on its ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration of its new clubhouse! It is a beautiful facility and we are certain the residents will enjoy this new sp...
Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Ashley Labib and 10 others like this
Jackee ScottThank you Samantha and the staff at the Spinney for all the hard work in setting up the Clubhouse for the Grand Opening event. Bill and I had a great time.7 days ago · 1
Tired of paying ATM fees? Check out our eFreedom account to see how you can earn interest and get up to $25 per month in ATM fees refunded to you! www.nubk.com/personal-banking-checking.htm ... See MoreSee Less
Not only do we offer some of the best products and services in the area, we also provide customer service beyond compare. Visit us today and experience the difference!
TBT – In 2007, we opened our first branch office in Rensselaer County at 567 Columbia Turnpike in East Greenbush and this year will celebrate our 10th Anniversary! Stop in and say Congrats to the staff and have some free coffee and cookies! ... See MoreSee Less
Lisa Garrison Chakot likes this
Shout out to all our new FB fans this week….we like you too! www.kinderhookbank.com ... See MoreSee Less
Congratulations to Rocky Patel and the staff at Philly Bar & Grill in Latham who won the Colonie Chamber of Commerce Best Redevelopment Award at the Annual Awards Dinner this year!
www.phillybargrill.com ... See MoreSee Less