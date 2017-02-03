Jury convicts Delmar man of DWI

Feb 03, 2017 Jim Franco Bethlehem, Crime, News, Towns
DEFLUMER
ALBANY – A jury convicted a Delmar man on Thursday Feb. 2 of two counts of DWI and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
On Feb. 5, 2014 John DeFlumer, 59, crashed his car on New Scotland Avenue at around 4:30 p.m.
Police responded and found the vehicle in the middle of the road. DeFlumer displayed signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking earlier in the day.
He failed filed sobriety tests and a breathalyzer indicated his BAC was .11.
According to District Attorney David Soares, he faces up to a year in state prison when sentenced by Bethlehem Judge Andrew Kirby on March 28.
Assistant District Attorney Davia Newell of the General Felony Unit prosecuted.
