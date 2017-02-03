 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Town of Bethlehem invites community to public meeting on Delaware Ave. enhancements

Feb 03, 2017 Bethlehem, Government, News, Towns

Town of Bethlehem invites community to public meeting on Delaware Ave. enhancements

The Town of Bethlehem will kick‐off development of its Delaware Avenue Complete Streets Feasibility Study with an interactive public meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Bethlehem Town Hall from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Town of Bethlehem and the Capital District Transportation Committee (CDTC) are jointly sponsoring this transportation planning study to examine a full range of complete streets elements for Delaware Ave., between Elsmere Ave. and the Normanskill Bridge, in a manner that enhances community quality of life, the local economy, mobility and safety for all users. A “complete street” is a roadway planned and designed to consider the safe, convenient access and mobility of roadway users of all ages and abilities, including pedestrians, bicyclists, public transportation riders and motorists.

The town’s continued focus on fostering a walkable, bikeable and transit-friendly community along with the current and evolving land use context along the corridor provides the opportunity to rethink the physical layout of the roadway in a manner that strives to result in a better balance in serving all user’s needs.

Meeting participants will hear an overview of this transportation planning study, complete streets principles and a summary of existing conditions. They will have the opportunity to provide input on issues and ideas for improvements that will shape the future of this very important corridor for the town. All interested residents and business owners are welcome and encouraged to attend.

“This is to look at specific aspects of the street,” said Bethlehem Town Supervisor John Clarkson, “and look at options, which could include speed limit, crossing issues and something called a ‘road diet,’ which means you basically go down to fewer lanes.”

Clarkson pointed out that this project is not the same as the Delaware Ave Hamlet Streetscape Enhancement project, which involves the implementation of multi-modal and streetscape enhancements from Elsmere Avenue to Adams Street, as well as portions of Adams and Kenwood avenues. Planned enhancements along that corridor consist of new sidewalks, crosswalks, curbing, on-street parking, street trees and decorative lighting fixtures.

Comment on this Story

Jury convicts Delmar man of DWI

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

2 days ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos.

To get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day we decorated cookies and made chocolate covered strawberries. What’s more fun than a craft AND a snack? ... See MoreSee Less

To get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day we decorated cookies and made chocolate covered strawberries. What’s more fun than a craft AND a snack?
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

TBT – there’s so much history to share when you’ve been around for 163+ years! We foumd this old bank note that was actually money printed for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook! ... See MoreSee Less

TBT – there’s so much history to share when you’ve been around for 163+ years! We foumd this old bank note that was actually money printed for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Vasya Yevko and Lauren May Youngstein like this

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

3 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Ready to make your move? Stop by any Kinderhook Bank branch and see why we’re your kind of bank! ... See MoreSee Less

Ready to make your move? Stop by any Kinderhook Bank branch and see why we’re your kind of bank!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

4 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to Jake V and Katie W for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Margaret Barry and Lauren May Youngstein like this

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View

1 week ago

The Spinney at Pond View

The Spinney at Pond View shared Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce's post.

Last night's Clubhouse Grand Opening was an amazing success! We would like to thank our residents for their enthusiasm, the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce for helping us host the ribbon cutting of our community's Clubhouse, as well as all other attendees who helped us celebrate the momentous occasion last night. Please come visit our new space and let us know what you think! ... See MoreSee Less

Congratulations to The Spinney at Pond View on its ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration of its new clubhouse! It is a beautiful facility and we are certain the residents will enjoy this new sp...

Last nights Clubhouse Grand Opening was an amazing success! We would like to thank our residents for their enthusiasm, the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce for helping us host the ribbon cutting of our communitys Clubhouse, as well as all other attendees who helped us celebrate the momentous occasion last night. Please come visit our new space and let us know what you think!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 12
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Ashley Labib and 10 others like this

Jackee ScottThank you Samantha and the staff at the Spinney for all the hard work in setting up the Clubhouse for the Grand Opening event. Bill and I had a great time.

1 week ago   ·  1
Avatar

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

TBT – In 2007, we opened our first branch office in Rensselaer County at 567 Columbia Turnpike in East Greenbush and this year will celebrate our 10th Anniversary! Stop in and say Congrats to the staff and have some free coffee and cookies! ... See MoreSee Less

TBT – In 2007, we opened our first branch office in Rensselaer County at 567 Columbia Turnpike in East Greenbush and this year will celebrate our 10th Anniversary! Stop in and say Congrats to the staff and have some free coffee and cookies!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Lisa Garrison Chakot likes this

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
MENU