Town of Bethlehem invites community to public meeting on Delaware Ave. enhancements

The Town of Bethlehem will kick‐off development of its Delaware Avenue Complete Streets Feasibility Study with an interactive public meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Bethlehem Town Hall from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Town of Bethlehem and the Capital District Transportation Committee (CDTC) are jointly sponsoring this transportation planning study to examine a full range of complete streets elements for Delaware Ave., between Elsmere Ave. and the Normanskill Bridge, in a manner that enhances community quality of life, the local economy, mobility and safety for all users. A “complete street” is a roadway planned and designed to consider the safe, convenient access and mobility of roadway users of all ages and abilities, including pedestrians, bicyclists, public transportation riders and motorists.

The town’s continued focus on fostering a walkable, bikeable and transit-friendly community along with the current and evolving land use context along the corridor provides the opportunity to rethink the physical layout of the roadway in a manner that strives to result in a better balance in serving all user’s needs.

Meeting participants will hear an overview of this transportation planning study, complete streets principles and a summary of existing conditions. They will have the opportunity to provide input on issues and ideas for improvements that will shape the future of this very important corridor for the town. All interested residents and business owners are welcome and encouraged to attend.

“This is to look at specific aspects of the street,” said Bethlehem Town Supervisor John Clarkson, “and look at options, which could include speed limit, crossing issues and something called a ‘road diet,’ which means you basically go down to fewer lanes.”

Clarkson pointed out that this project is not the same as the Delaware Ave Hamlet Streetscape Enhancement project, which involves the implementation of multi-modal and streetscape enhancements from Elsmere Avenue to Adams Street, as well as portions of Adams and Kenwood avenues. Planned enhancements along that corridor consist of new sidewalks, crosswalks, curbing, on-street parking, street trees and decorative lighting fixtures.

