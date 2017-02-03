Town of Bethlehem invites community to public meeting on Delaware Ave. enhancements

Feb 03, 2017 Ali Hibbs Bethlehem, Government, News, Towns
The Town of Bethlehem will kick‐off development of its Delaware Avenue Complete Streets Feasibility Study with an interactive public meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Bethlehem Town Hall from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Town of Bethlehem and the Capital District Transportation Committee (CDTC) are jointly sponsoring this transportation planning study to examine a full range of complete streets elements for Delaware Ave., between Elsmere Ave. and the Normanskill Bridge, in a manner that enhances community quality of life, the local economy, mobility and safety for all users. A “complete street” is a roadway planned and designed to consider the safe, convenient access and mobility of roadway users of all ages and abilities, including pedestrians, bicyclists, public transportation riders and motorists.
The town’s continued focus on fostering a walkable, bikeable and transit-friendly community along with the current and evolving land use context along the corridor provides the opportunity to rethink the physical layout of the roadway in a manner that strives to result in a better balance in serving all user’s needs.
Meeting participants will hear an overview of this transportation planning study, complete streets principles and a summary of existing conditions. They will have the opportunity to provide input on issues and ideas for improvements that will shape the future of this very important corridor for the town. All interested residents and business owners are welcome and encouraged to attend.
“This is to look at specific aspects of the street,” said Bethlehem Town Supervisor John Clarkson, “and look at options, which could include speed limit, crossing issues and something called a ‘road diet,’ which means you basically go down to fewer lanes.”
Clarkson pointed out that this project is not the same as the Delaware Ave Hamlet Streetscape Enhancement project, which involves the implementation of multi-modal and streetscape enhancements from Elsmere Avenue to Adams Street, as well as portions of Adams and Kenwood avenues. Planned enhancements along that corridor consist of new sidewalks, crosswalks, curbing, on-street parking, street trees and decorative lighting fixtures.
Dec 09, 2016 0
Nov 30, 2016 0
Nov 30, 2016 0
Nov 30, 2016 0
Feb 03, 2017 0
Feb 03, 2017 0
Feb 03, 2017 0
Feb 03, 2017 0
There’s nothing more important than giving back to our communities and Kinderhook Bank has been helping organizations since 1853! www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank, established in 1853, is a local, independent community bank and is committed to preserving and enhancing the quality of life in the communities we serve. To ensure a positive future, ...
Vasya Yevko and David St Onge like this
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos.
To get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day we decorated cookies and made chocolate covered strawberries. What’s more fun than a craft AND a snack? ... See MoreSee Less
TBT – there’s so much history to share when you’ve been around for 163+ years! We foumd this old bank note that was actually money printed for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook! ... See MoreSee Less
Vasya Yevko and Lauren May Youngstein like this
Ready to make your move? Stop by any Kinderhook Bank branch and see why we’re your kind of bank! ... See MoreSee Less
Shout out to Jake V and Katie W for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
Margaret Barry and Lauren May Youngstein like this
The Spinney at Pond View shared Our Towne Magazine's post.
Check out the February issue of Our Towne magazine and you'll see our community featured on the cover, as well as an editorial inside of the publication! Learn more about our community's expansion in the form of additional cottages as well as a brand new multi-use Clubhouse space for residents. Call or stop by today to inquire about becoming a resident of The Spinney at Pond View. ... See MoreSee Less
The February issue of Our Towne Magazine is in the mail. Read now online! Enjoy- www.ourtownerensco.com
Carol Sprague, Samantha Raynor and 4 others like this
The Spinney at Pond View shared Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce's post.
Last night's Clubhouse Grand Opening was an amazing success! We would like to thank our residents for their enthusiasm, the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce for helping us host the ribbon cutting of our community's Clubhouse, as well as all other attendees who helped us celebrate the momentous occasion last night. Please come visit our new space and let us know what you think! ... See MoreSee Less
Congratulations to The Spinney at Pond View on its ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration of its new clubhouse! It is a beautiful facility and we are certain the residents will enjoy this new sp...
Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Ashley Labib and 10 others like this
Jackee ScottThank you Samantha and the staff at the Spinney for all the hard work in setting up the Clubhouse for the Grand Opening event. Bill and I had a great time.1 week ago · 1
Tired of paying ATM fees? Check out our eFreedom account to see how you can earn interest and get up to $25 per month in ATM fees refunded to you! www.nubk.com/personal-banking-checking.htm ... See MoreSee Less
Not only do we offer some of the best products and services in the area, we also provide customer service beyond compare. Visit us today and experience the difference!
TBT – In 2007, we opened our first branch office in Rensselaer County at 567 Columbia Turnpike in East Greenbush and this year will celebrate our 10th Anniversary! Stop in and say Congrats to the staff and have some free coffee and cookies! ... See MoreSee Less
Lisa Garrison Chakot likes this
Shout out to all our new FB fans this week….we like you too! www.kinderhookbank.com ... See MoreSee Less