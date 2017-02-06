Glenmont resident promoted to Army National Guard lieutenant colonel

Feb 06, 2017 Jim Franco Bethlehem, Colonie, Government, News, Towns
Newly-promoted Lt. Col. Luis Garcia poses for a photo after his promotion ceremony at the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs on Feb 3. His family members are, from left: his mother, Blanca Garcia; his wife, Nelly Garcia; his sister, Pat Garcia; his twin daughters Vienna and Sophia; and his daughter Julia (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Raymond Drumsta, 42nd Infantry Division)
LATHAM – Luis Garcia, of Glenmont, was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the New York Army National Guard during ceremony at the guard’s headquarters on Friday, Feb. 3.
Garcia, a full-time, National Guard officer, enlisted in 1987 and was trained as a medic. He received his commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps program in 1995 as a Medical Service Corps Officer.
After becoming qualified as a physician’s assistant he joined the New Jersey National Guard’s 250th Forward Support Battalion.
In 2009 Garcia joined the New York Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion 69th Infantry as the battalion physician’s assistant. He accepted a full-time position as the physician’s assistant for the 24th Civil Support Team – a unit trained to assist civilian first responders by identifying the presence of chemical, biological, or radiological materials—at Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn in 2011.
Since 2015 he has served as deputy state surgeon for the New York Army National Guard, working from an office at the Watervliet Arsenal.
He is currently enrolled in the Army’s flight surgeon school program.
Garcia holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Hunter College of the City University of New York. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in Physician Assistant Studies from Long Island University and a master’s degree in Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Medicine.
As a civilian, Garcia worked as a clinical registered dietitian for over four years. He also held numerous positions as a physician’s assistant for more than 13 years. Those positions include emergency medicine physician assistant at Queens General Hospital and surgical physician assistant at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center.
Prior to becoming a full-time Army National Guard officer, he worked as clinical coordinator for the Weill Cornell Graduate School of Medical Sciences at Cornell University. While at Cornell, his duties included teaching various areas of medicine to include emergency medicine, fundamentals of primary care, principles of physical examination and clinical medicine.
Garcia’s awards and decorations include: the National Defense Medal, Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon, and Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Commendation Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal.
He and his wife Nelly live in Glenmont with three daughters, Julia and twins Sophia and Vienna.
Garcia is an avid runner and successfully completed two New York City Marathons.
Dec 13, 2016 0
Feb 05, 2017 0
Feb 05, 2017 0
Feb 04, 2017 0
Feb 04, 2017 0
Kinderhook Bank Corp.,(OTCQB:NUBK), the holding company for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook, reports record results for 2016! Visit our Investor Relations page at www.kinderhookbank.com for full financial results. ... See MoreSee Less
There’s nothing more important than giving back to our communities and Kinderhook Bank has been helping organizations since 1853! www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank, established in 1853, is a local, independent community bank and is committed to preserving and enhancing the quality of life in the communities we serve. To ensure a positive future, ...
Vasya Yevko and David St Onge like this
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos.
To get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day we decorated cookies and made chocolate covered strawberries. What’s more fun than a craft AND a snack? ... See MoreSee Less
TBT – there’s so much history to share when you’ve been around for 163+ years! We foumd this old bank note that was actually money printed for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook! ... See MoreSee Less
Vasya Yevko and Lauren May Youngstein like this
Ready to make your move? Stop by any Kinderhook Bank branch and see why we’re your kind of bank! ... See MoreSee Less
Shout out to Jake V and Katie W for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
Margaret Barry and Lauren May Youngstein like this
The Spinney at Pond View shared Our Towne Magazine's post.
Check out the February issue of Our Towne magazine and you'll see our community featured on the cover, as well as an editorial inside of the publication! Learn more about our community's expansion in the form of additional cottages as well as a brand new multi-use Clubhouse space for residents. Call or stop by today to inquire about becoming a resident of The Spinney at Pond View. ... See MoreSee Less
The February issue of Our Towne Magazine is in the mail. Read now online! Enjoy- www.ourtownerensco.com
Carol Sprague, Samantha Raynor and 4 others like this
The Spinney at Pond View shared Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce's post.
Last night's Clubhouse Grand Opening was an amazing success! We would like to thank our residents for their enthusiasm, the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce for helping us host the ribbon cutting of our community's Clubhouse, as well as all other attendees who helped us celebrate the momentous occasion last night. Please come visit our new space and let us know what you think! ... See MoreSee Less
Congratulations to The Spinney at Pond View on its ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration of its new clubhouse! It is a beautiful facility and we are certain the residents will enjoy this new sp...
Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Ashley Labib and 10 others like this
Jackee ScottThank you Samantha and the staff at the Spinney for all the hard work in setting up the Clubhouse for the Grand Opening event. Bill and I had a great time.1 week ago · 1
Tired of paying ATM fees? Check out our eFreedom account to see how you can earn interest and get up to $25 per month in ATM fees refunded to you! www.nubk.com/personal-banking-checking.htm ... See MoreSee Less
Not only do we offer some of the best products and services in the area, we also provide customer service beyond compare. Visit us today and experience the difference!
TBT – In 2007, we opened our first branch office in Rensselaer County at 567 Columbia Turnpike in East Greenbush and this year will celebrate our 10th Anniversary! Stop in and say Congrats to the staff and have some free coffee and cookies! ... See MoreSee Less
Lisa Garrison Chakot likes this