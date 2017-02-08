State of our Schools: BCSD super gives annual update, previews upcoming budget season

Feb 08, 2017 Ali Hibbs Bethlehem, News, Schools, Towns
Bethlehem Central School Superintendent Jody Monroe cited Elsmere Elementary’s robotics program as one of many accolades in her State of our Schools address. Spotlightnews file photo)
BETHLEHEM — During the Feb. 1 Board of Education meeting, Bethlehem Central School District Superintendent Jody Monroe delivered the annual State of the Schools address, during which she highlighted district priorities, initiatives, successes, and other considerations. She also set the stage for the upcoming 2017-18 budget process, which begins Feb. 15.
Monroe began by pointing out that Bethlehem’s schools are ranked first in the Capital District, sixth in upstate New York, 53rd in the entire state and 223rd in the nation. “While we appreciate these rankings and recognize that they are part of what elevates the community’s reputation,” she said, “they do not tell the whole story. So let me try to highlight some of the hard work of our faculty, our staff and students in helping us to reach these heights.”
The superintendent gave a brief overview of the district’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) initiatives, which were broadened this year to include the arts (STEAM). She cited the after-school robotics program, the new “makerspace” package won by a Hamagrael teacher, K-12 computer coding initiatives, the push to obtain Chromebooks for every student in grades 3-12 and the high school teacher who earned an opportunity to work on a research project with NASA and share what she learns with faculty and students.
In other accolades: every Bethlehem sports team competing in the fall was named a Scholar-Athlete team by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association; the 2016 National History Bowl team placed third in the nation; and Bethlehem won the 2016 NYS Masterminds competition, placed first in a state stock market challenge and produced six National Merit Semifinalists. Of the 402 current seniors, 348 have cumulative grade point averages of a B or higher and Advanced Placement exams have netted Bethlehem students more than 4,000 applicable accredited college hours — to the tune of nearly $1.4 million in college tuition savings.
Turning to talk of district finance, Monroe pointed out that per pupil costs in Bethlehem are almost $6,900 less than in similar districts and approximately $3,200 less than the state average. According to data provided by the New York State United Teachers union (NYSUT), the cost to educate students in Bethlehem has grown at a slower rate than other districts around the state.
“The next several meetings we have will focus on the budget,” said Monroe. BCSD Chief Financial Officer Judy Kehoe will give the initial budget presentation during the Feb. 15 Board of Education meeting with subsequent meetings focusing on the various areas that the budget covers. The final budget hearing will take place on May 3 and residents will vote on Tuesday, May 16.
On the same night, residents will also vote to fill three open seats on the Board of Education. While two sitting board members—President Matt Downing and Albany County Legislator Joanne Cunningham—have indicated that they will not run for re-election, Christine Beck will campaign to retain her seat.
Anyone interested in running can find more information on the district website, at http://www.bethlehemschools.org/boe/election/.
Feb 02, 2017 0
Jan 24, 2017 0
Jan 06, 2017 0
Dec 10, 2016 0
Feb 08, 2017 0
Feb 07, 2017 0
Feb 06, 2017 0
Feb 05, 2017 0
Kinderhook Bank Corp.,(OTCQB:NUBK), the holding company for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook, reports record results for 2016! Visit our Investor Relations page at www.kinderhookbank.com for full financial results. ... See MoreSee Less
Jen Kavney Harvey likes this
There’s nothing more important than giving back to our communities and Kinderhook Bank has been helping organizations since 1853! www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank, established in 1853, is a local, independent community bank and is committed to preserving and enhancing the quality of life in the communities we serve. To ensure a positive future, ...
Vasya Yevko and David St Onge like this
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos.
To get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day we decorated cookies and made chocolate covered strawberries. What’s more fun than a craft AND a snack? ... See MoreSee Less
TBT – there’s so much history to share when you’ve been around for 163+ years! We foumd this old bank note that was actually money printed for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook! ... See MoreSee Less
Vasya Yevko and Lauren May Youngstein like this
Ready to make your move? Stop by any Kinderhook Bank branch and see why we’re your kind of bank! ... See MoreSee Less
Shout out to Jake V and Katie W for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
Margaret Barry and Lauren May Youngstein like this
The Spinney at Pond View shared Our Towne Magazine's post.
Check out the February issue of Our Towne magazine and you'll see our community featured on the cover, as well as an editorial inside of the publication! Learn more about our community's expansion in the form of additional cottages as well as a brand new multi-use Clubhouse space for residents. Call or stop by today to inquire about becoming a resident of The Spinney at Pond View. ... See MoreSee Less
The February issue of Our Towne Magazine is in the mail. Read now online! Enjoy- www.ourtownerensco.com
Carol Sprague, Samantha Raynor and 4 others like this
The Spinney at Pond View shared Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce's post.
Last night's Clubhouse Grand Opening was an amazing success! We would like to thank our residents for their enthusiasm, the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce for helping us host the ribbon cutting of our community's Clubhouse, as well as all other attendees who helped us celebrate the momentous occasion last night. Please come visit our new space and let us know what you think! ... See MoreSee Less
Congratulations to The Spinney at Pond View on its ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration of its new clubhouse! It is a beautiful facility and we are certain the residents will enjoy this new sp...
Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Ashley Labib and 10 others like this
Jackee ScottThank you Samantha and the staff at the Spinney for all the hard work in setting up the Clubhouse for the Grand Opening event. Bill and I had a great time.2 weeks ago · 1
Tired of paying ATM fees? Check out our eFreedom account to see how you can earn interest and get up to $25 per month in ATM fees refunded to you! www.nubk.com/personal-banking-checking.htm ... See MoreSee Less
Not only do we offer some of the best products and services in the area, we also provide customer service beyond compare. Visit us today and experience the difference!
TBT – In 2007, we opened our first branch office in Rensselaer County at 567 Columbia Turnpike in East Greenbush and this year will celebrate our 10th Anniversary! Stop in and say Congrats to the staff and have some free coffee and cookies! ... See MoreSee Less
Lisa Garrison Chakot likes this