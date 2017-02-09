YMCA: Spring training

Feb 09, 2017 Spotlight News Bethlehem, Towns
YMCA
It might not look like it out the window, but baseball and softball season are just around the corner, and it’s time to warm up your arms and get ready for the season ahead. The Bethlehem YMCA will hold co-ed instructional training sessions for youths and teens age 5-15. The sessions will be held from Feb. 12 to March 16 with long-time local baseball coach and instructor Mike Coluccio. Weather permitting, class will be held outdoors; otherwise, it will be held in the gym.
I wanna be a lifeguard
The Bethlehem YMCA will be holding a waterfront lifeguard course Saturday, Feb. 18, to Monday, Feb. 20, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Becoming an American Red Cross-certified lifeguard opens up many fun summer job opportunities at pools, beaches, country clubs, etc.
The Y will also have a lifeguard re-certification course on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Skating with Anna and Elsa
It is absolutely “Frozen” outside … and inside the Bethlehem YMCA ice rink. On Saturday, Feb. 18, Anna and Elsa return to skate with kids from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. Their first appearance was a huge hit; don’t miss their fun return to the Y.
Exercise your mind
In addition to our excellent wellness facilities and programs, the YMCA also has offerings to exercise your mind, including the Bethlehem Y Book Club. It meets the last Wednesday of each month from 1 to 2:30 p.m. February’s book of the month is “The Moonstone” by Wilkie Collins, and the March book will be “Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead. A flyer with more information is available in the YMCA lobby.
— Mark Hansen
Supporting our communities is very important to Kinderhook Bank! This month we’re proud to sponsor the Hudson Opera House, Palace Theatre, Long Table Harvest, and the Columbia County Youth Theater. www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank, established in 1853, is a local, independent community bank and is committed to preserving and enhancing the quality of life in the communities we serve. To ensure a positive future, ...
Kinderhook Bank added 2 new photos.
Construction has begun on an entrance ramp for our Kinderhook office! The ramp will give a new look to the historic VanVleck House, which the Bank purchased on December 28, 1858. After alterations and improvements, the Bank moved into the building on May 1, 1859 and it has been our headquarters ever since! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank Corp.,(OTCQB:NUBK), the holding company for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook, reports record results for 2016! Visit our Investor Relations page at www.kinderhookbank.com for full financial results. ... See MoreSee Less
There’s nothing more important than giving back to our communities and Kinderhook Bank has been helping organizations since 1853! www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank, established in 1853, is a local, independent community bank and is committed to preserving and enhancing the quality of life in the communities we serve. To ensure a positive future, ...
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos.
To get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day we decorated cookies and made chocolate covered strawberries. What’s more fun than a craft AND a snack? ... See MoreSee Less
TBT – there’s so much history to share when you’ve been around for 163+ years! We foumd this old bank note that was actually money printed for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook! ... See MoreSee Less
Ready to make your move? Stop by any Kinderhook Bank branch and see why we’re your kind of bank! ... See MoreSee Less
Shout out to Jake V and Katie W for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Pond View shared Our Towne Magazine's post.
Check out the February issue of Our Towne magazine and you'll see our community featured on the cover, as well as an editorial inside of the publication! Learn more about our community's expansion in the form of additional cottages as well as a brand new multi-use Clubhouse space for residents. Call or stop by today to inquire about becoming a resident of The Spinney at Pond View. ... See MoreSee Less
The February issue of Our Towne Magazine is in the mail. Read now online! Enjoy- www.ourtownerensco.com
The Spinney at Pond View shared Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce's post.
Last night's Clubhouse Grand Opening was an amazing success! We would like to thank our residents for their enthusiasm, the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce for helping us host the ribbon cutting of our community's Clubhouse, as well as all other attendees who helped us celebrate the momentous occasion last night. Please come visit our new space and let us know what you think! ... See MoreSee Less
Congratulations to The Spinney at Pond View on its ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration of its new clubhouse! It is a beautiful facility and we are certain the residents will enjoy this new sp...
