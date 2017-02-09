YMCA: Spring training

YMCA

It might not look like it out the window, but baseball and softball season are just around the corner, and it’s time to warm up your arms and get ready for the season ahead. The Bethlehem YMCA will hold co-ed instructional training sessions for youths and teens age 5-15. The sessions will be held from Feb. 12 to March 16 with long-time local baseball coach and instructor Mike Coluccio. Weather permitting, class will be held outdoors; otherwise, it will be held in the gym.

I wanna be a lifeguard

The Bethlehem YMCA will be holding a waterfront lifeguard course Saturday, Feb. 18, to Monday, Feb. 20, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Becoming an American Red Cross-certified lifeguard opens up many fun summer job opportunities at pools, beaches, country clubs, etc.

The Y will also have a lifeguard re-certification course on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Skating with Anna and Elsa

It is absolutely “Frozen” outside … and inside the Bethlehem YMCA ice rink. On Saturday, Feb. 18, Anna and Elsa return to skate with kids from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. Their first appearance was a huge hit; don’t miss their fun return to the Y.

Exercise your mind

In addition to our excellent wellness facilities and programs, the YMCA also has offerings to exercise your mind, including the Bethlehem Y Book Club. It meets the last Wednesday of each month from 1 to 2:30 p.m. February’s book of the month is “The Moonstone” by Wilkie Collins, and the March book will be “Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead. A flyer with more information is available in the YMCA lobby.

— Mark Hansen

