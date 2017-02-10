BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: A trivia night for film fanatics

Feb 10, 2017 Spotlight News Bethlehem, Community Blogs, Opinion, Towns
Is the upcoming Oscars ceremony is your idea of must-see TV? Do movie premieres make you giddy? Do you know not only the Best Actor and Best Actress Academy Award winners from past years, but also who took home the statues for Best Cinematography and Foreign Language Film? Yes? Then we have a special movie-themed trivia night coming up that’s just for you!
On Thursday, Feb. 16, the library is hosting “Trivia Night Goes to the Movies” where you can put your film familiarity to the test. The fun starts at 7 p.m., and winners get bragging rights, as well as some cool prizes donated by the Friends of the Library. Call us at 439-9314 or go to www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org to sign up alone or as part of a team. We’ll be using the written answer format that has been popular with past trivia participants.
Harry Potter trivia for kids
Grown-ups don’t get to have all the trivia fun. On Monday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. we’ll be holding a special trivia event featuring questions for whiz kids all about everyone’s favorite kid wizard. “How Well Do You Know Harry Potter?” will have questions from all seven books, so if you have finished the series, there may be some spoilers.
There’s no need to sign up, and the program is open to kids and families.
Listening parties
Our next Listening Party focuses on the Rolling Stones’ early years with Brian Jones. Drop by on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. and discuss this ground-breaking group. Listening Parties at the library are a great way to meet up with fellow music lovers and share your personal impressions and memories, rediscover milestones in music history, and talk about the artists that have shaped the musical landscape. Bethlehem librarian Michael Farley facilitates the discussions. Everyone is welcome. For more information, visit www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org or call 439-9314.
Lend a hand
There are many opportunities for adults to volunteer in the Bethlehem area. Pick up a copy of our brochure that lists local not-for-profit organizations to see what each offers and how to get in contact with them. The brochure can be found on the library’s website www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/volunteers.asp and also in print at the library.
Learn a new language
Now available to Bethlehem patrons is Mango Languages, a fun and easy-to-use, self-paced language learning program with more than 70 language courses. It’s easy to get started, just head to our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org and click on the Mango Languages icon on the home page. You’ll be asked to create an account using your email address.
Upcoming events
All events are free and take place at Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.
Friday, Feb. 10
Music & Movement
Combining songs, instruments, dancing, learning and fun. Children age 3-6 attend by themselves in the story room, while babies and toddlers attend with a caregiver in the community room, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 12
Sunday Cinema
Watch “The Queen of Katwe” (Walt Disney, PG, 124 min.), a movie based on a true story about an Ugandan girl whose life changes forever when she discovers she has a talent for chess, 2 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 13
DayBooks
Discuss “The Magic Strings of Frankie Presto” by Mitch Albom, 1:30 p.m. Copies are available at the information desk. Large-print audio and downloadable copies may be available.
Sewing Machine Basics
Learn the basics of sewing on a machine, and try out the library’s sewing machines and serger, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
AfterDinner Too
Discuss “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman, 7 p.m. Copies are available at the information desk. Audio and downloadable copies may be available.
— Kristen Roberts
In the Daughters of Sarah Senior Community spotlight for Gemilut Chasadim, which means “Acts of Loving Kindness” is Spencer Swartzendruber. Spencer has worked for Daughters of Sarah Senior Community for a total of 16 years, and enjoys his job every day. “I first starting working here doing maintenance with Mike Regan, and really liked having him as my boss. I left for a few years and decided to return. I missed the positive atmosphere that makes Daughters of Sarah such a good place to work, so I came back,” Spencer shared. As a driver for The Massry Residence, Spencer spends every day with the residents providing rides to doctor appointments, hair and nail appointments, to the drug and grocery store, or wherever they need to go. He prepares reminder slips and medical records for the next day’s appointments, and loves to hear about the residents’ life experiences, their stories, and their jokes. But most of all, Spencer welcomes their advice, and cares deeply for each of them. He is kind, patient, and goes out of his way every day for everybody. Did you know that Spencer was a portrait photographer and loves the game of baseball? His dream is to visit every Major League Baseball park in the country and to watch a game played in each field. Spencer cheers for the Boston Red Sox.
Thank you, Spencer for your continuous smile and for the Acts of Loving Kindness you do every day for our community! ... See MoreSee Less
Supporting our communities is very important to Kinderhook Bank! This month we’re proud to sponsor the Hudson Opera House, Palace Theatre, Long Table Harvest, and the Columbia County Youth Theater. www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less
Construction has begun on an entrance ramp for our Kinderhook office! The ramp will give a new look to the historic VanVleck House, which the Bank purchased on December 28, 1858. After alterations and improvements, the Bank moved into the building on May 1, 1859 and it has been our headquarters ever since! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank Corp.,(OTCQB:NUBK), the holding company for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook, reports record results for 2016! Visit our Investor Relations page at www.kinderhookbank.com for full financial results. ... See MoreSee Less
There’s nothing more important than giving back to our communities and Kinderhook Bank has been helping organizations since 1853! www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less
To get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day we decorated cookies and made chocolate covered strawberries. What’s more fun than a craft AND a snack? ... See MoreSee Less
TBT – there’s so much history to share when you’ve been around for 163+ years! We foumd this old bank note that was actually money printed for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook! ... See MoreSee Less
Ready to make your move? Stop by any Kinderhook Bank branch and see why we’re your kind of bank! ... See MoreSee Less
Shout out to Jake V and Katie W for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
Check out the February issue of Our Towne magazine and you'll see our community featured on the cover, as well as an editorial inside of the publication! Learn more about our community's expansion in the form of additional cottages as well as a brand new multi-use Clubhouse space for residents. Call or stop by today to inquire about becoming a resident of The Spinney at Pond View. ... See MoreSee Less
