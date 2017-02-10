 

BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: A trivia night for film fanatics

Feb 10, 2017

BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: A trivia night for film fanatics

Is the upcoming Oscars ceremony is your idea of must-see TV? Do movie premieres make you giddy? Do you know not only the Best Actor and Best Actress Academy Award winners from past years, but also who took home the statues for Best Cinematography and Foreign Language Film? Yes? Then we have a special movie-themed trivia night coming up that’s just for you!

On Thursday, Feb. 16, the library is hosting “Trivia Night Goes to the Movies” where you can put your film familiarity to the test. The fun starts at 7 p.m., and winners get bragging rights, as well as some cool prizes donated by the Friends of the Library. Call us at 439-9314 or go to www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org to sign up alone or as part of a team. We’ll be using the written answer format that has been popular with past trivia participants.

Harry Potter trivia for kids

Grown-ups don’t get to have all the trivia fun. On Monday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. we’ll be holding a special trivia event featuring questions for whiz kids all about everyone’s favorite kid wizard. “How Well Do You Know Harry Potter?” will have questions from all seven books, so if you have finished the series, there may be some spoilers.

There’s no need to sign up, and the program is open to kids and families.

Listening parties

Our next Listening Party focuses on the Rolling Stones’ early years with Brian Jones. Drop by on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. and discuss this ground-breaking group. Listening Parties at the library are a great way to meet up with fellow music lovers and share your personal impressions and memories, rediscover milestones in music history, and talk about the artists that have shaped the musical landscape. Bethlehem librarian Michael Farley facilitates the discussions. Everyone is welcome. For more information, visit www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org or call 439-9314.

Lend a hand

There are many opportunities for adults to volunteer in the Bethlehem area.  Pick up a copy of our brochure that lists local not-for-profit organizations to see what each offers and how to get in contact with them.  The brochure can be found on the library’s website www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/volunteers.asp and also in print at the library.

Learn a new language

Now available to Bethlehem patrons is Mango Languages, a fun and easy-to-use, self-paced language learning program with more than 70 language courses. It’s easy to get started, just head to our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org and click on the Mango Languages icon on the home page. You’ll be asked to create an account using your email address.

Upcoming events

All events are free and take place at Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar.  For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Friday, Feb. 10

Music & Movement

Combining songs, instruments, dancing, learning and fun. Children age 3-6 attend by themselves in the story room, while babies and toddlers attend with a caregiver in the community room, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Sunday Cinema

Watch “The Queen of Katwe” (Walt Disney, PG, 124 min.), a movie based on a true story about an Ugandan girl whose life changes forever when she discovers she has a talent for chess, 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

DayBooks

Discuss “The Magic Strings of Frankie Presto” by Mitch Albom, 1:30 p.m. Copies are available at the information desk. Large-print audio and downloadable copies may be available.

Sewing Machine Basics

Learn the basics of sewing on a machine, and try out the library’s sewing machines and serger, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

AfterDinner Too

Discuss “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman, 7 p.m. Copies are available at the information desk. Audio and downloadable copies may be available.

— Kristen Roberts

