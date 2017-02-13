Valentine’s Day packages are sent to the troops

Our “hearts” are with the troops.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, Christmas Cards for Our Troops sent boxes of Valentine’s Day cards, notes, candy, snacks and notes from school children to those serving overseas.

In this shipment, a birthday cake was sent to a Marine serving in Kuwait, and a box in memory of Robert “Gus” Gusberti, a WWII Purple Heart recipient who worked on the Christmas Cards for Troops and who recently passed away. Before he died, Gusberti wrote a note to the active military personnel that is included in the box.

The mailing began its journey to Afghanistan, Kuwait, Romania, Korea, Iraq, Japan, Mali and other overseas locations from the Glenmont Post Office. It was transported there by the Elsmere and Selkirk fire departments in a NORM III, a five-ton carrier used in Vietnam, driven by Tom Farry.

Christmas Cards for Our Troops sends packages to our troops throughout the year. In 2016, over 300,000 cards and snacks were sent to troops. The next mailing will be in mid June and then another on Nov. 25.

For more information contact Melody Burns, Founder, Christmas Cards for Our Troops, 518-527-5663.

Photos by Tom Heffernan Sr.

