Bethlehem Middle School students share the love

Ann Finnegan, VP Finance Development presented Executive Director, Gary Schiro of the Hudson Opera House with Kinderhook Bank’s sustaining membership check today. To learn how you can help, visit www.hudsonoperahouse.org and become a friend! ... See MoreSee Less Hudson Opera House hudsonoperahouse.org

Join PJ Library Northeastern New York

February 16th at 11:00am

in Village Square at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center

for a Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month (JDAIM) program.

Amy Reed Drucker will be leading storytime and an activity surrounding this theme.

Featured Book: The Mitten String, by Jennifer Rosner, illustrations by Kristina Swarner

For children ages 6 mos through 8 years old ... See MoreSee Less

The Kinderhook Runners Club will once again hold the OK5k in the Village of Kinderhook on Saturday, June 10th and Kinderhook Bank is proud to be the main sponsor of this event for the 19th year running! For more information and details on the race visit www.ok5krace.com ... See MoreSee Less OK5k Run | Welcome ok5krace.com Thanks to everyone who came out to run, walk, racewalk, spectate, volunteer, whatever you did to contribute to another outstanding OK5k race in 2016.

The Spinney at Van Dyke shared The Record (Troy, N.Y.)'s post.



To spur even more excitement about the construction of our community's Clubhouse, take a look at our sister property, The Spinney at Pond View's new Clubhouse space which officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony a few weeks ago! We look forward to emulating this space for The Spinney at Van Dyke residents in the upcoming summer months! ... See MoreSee Less The Record (Troy, N.Y.) Last week, the Schodack community celebrated a grand opening of the new The Spinney at Pond View clubhouse with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Spinney at Pond View shared The Record (Troy, N.Y.)'s post.



The Record (Troy, N.Y.) featured our community's newest enhancements - our brand new Clubhouse, as well as the construction of our 70 new cottages! Read The Record's article by clicking on the picture below to learn more and see pictures of our new community space! ... See MoreSee Less The Record (Troy, N.Y.) Last week, the Schodack community celebrated a grand opening of the new The Spinney at Pond View clubhouse with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

In the Daughters of Sarah Senior Community spotlight for Gemilut Chasadim, which means “Acts of Loving Kindness” is Spencer Swartzendruber. Spencer has worked for Daughters of Sarah Senior Community for a total of 16 years, and enjoys his job every day. “I first starting working here doing maintenance with Mike Regan, and really liked having him as my boss. I left for a few years and decided to return. I missed the positive atmosphere that makes Daughters of Sarah such a good place to work, so I came back,” Spencer shared. As a driver for The Massry Residence, Spencer spends every day with the residents providing rides to doctor appointments, hair and nail appointments, to the drug and grocery store, or wherever they need to go. He prepares reminder slips and medical records for the next day’s appointments, and loves to hear about the residents’ life experiences, their stories, and their jokes. But most of all, Spencer welcomes their advice, and cares deeply for each of them. He is kind, patient, and goes out of his way every day for everybody. Did you know that Spencer was a portrait photographer and loves the game of baseball? His dream is to visit every Major League Baseball park in the country and to watch a game played in each field. Spencer cheers for the Boston Red Sox.



Thank you, Spencer for your continuous smile and for the Acts of Loving Kindness you do every day for our community! ... See MoreSee Less

Supporting our communities is very important to Kinderhook Bank! This month we’re proud to sponsor the Hudson Opera House, Palace Theatre, Long Table Harvest, and the Columbia County Youth Theater. www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less Community Support nubk.com Kinderhook Bank, established in 1853, is a local, independent community bank and is committed to preserving and enhancing the quality of life in the communities we serve. To ensure a positive future, ...