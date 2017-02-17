Bethlehem Garden Club grants Bethlehem Children’s School $1,000 to maintain and upgrade nature trails

Feb 17, 2017 Ali Hibbs Bethlehem, News, Schools, Towns
Bonnie Smith presents Bethlehem Children's School with $1,000 science education grant // Photo submitted
The Bethlehem Garden Club (BGC) recently granted $1,000 to Bethlehem Children’s School (BCS) to enable them to beautify and enhance their outdoor nature trails and improve their environmental science curriculum.
“It’s a different type of school,” said Bonnie Smith, the BGC member who presented the check to the school on Jan. 31. “They do spend a lot of time out-of-doors and have a very hands-on curriculum.”
A local institution for decades, BGC raises money at an annual plant sale and garden tour every summer — last June was the 20th anniversary of the event — and then accepts grant applications from local elementary and middle school teachers interested in enhancing their environmental science curriculums.
“We read through them and see whether we think they’re a practical application of the money,” said Smith, noting that BCS has received funds from BGC in the past. One year, she said, they received grant funding to build a greenhouse out of recycled plastic liter bottles in conjunction with General Electric; another year, they received funding to run electricity to that greenhouse.
“[BCS] would like to focus on maintaining and improving our nature trails to allow us to craft our outdoor education program for all students,” Smith read aloud from the winning grant application. “We plan to do this in two stages. One, maintaining the safety and integrity of our current trail; two, integrating additional learning tools along the trail to support our outdoor education and science curriculum in the classrooms.”
Thanking BGC on their website and Facebook page, BCS officials wrote, “The trails on our campus will improve this spring and continue to provide many more lessons in outdoor education.”
A second BGC grant, $800, has been gifted to the Bethlehem Historical Association to create native-to-New-York gardens around the historic Cedar Hill Schoolhouse on River Road in Selkirk, where BGC holds its annual Christmas tea.
In addition to the June fundraiser and subsequent bestowing of grant monies, BGC works to maintain five gardens around town, including one at Town Hall and another on Route 9W entering Bethlehem, said Smith. “If the community needs something that is in our realm to do, we always try to help out in some way.”
The club holds meetings on the second Wednesday of every month at Bethlehem Public Library, where they host speakers, typically from somewhere like the Landis Arboretum or Cornell Cooperative Extension, to lecture on topics such as gardening in a changing climate, pest control or native New York plant species.
BGC members can be as active as they choose to be, said Smith, who was unable to give a definitive number of enrolled members but said that all are women. “All ages,” she said, “but, all women. It’s not that men can’t join — I guess we’ve just scared them off.”
Anyone interested in joining can contact BGC through their website or show up at a meeting. Additionally, Smith said, anyone who has a garden that they would like included in the annual garden tour is welcome to contact BGC and sign up. This year the tour and plant sale will take place on Wednesday, June 14. In past years, she noted, most participants have ended up joining BGC.
“They come and see what the meetings are like,” said Smith. “And the people. And they keep coming back.”
Feb 17, 2017 0
Feb 17, 2017 0
Feb 17, 2017 0
Feb 16, 2017 0
8 hours ago
On Monday, February 20th all Kinderhook Bank offices will be closed in celebration of President’s Day and will reopen on Tuesday, February 21st with normal business hours. ... See MoreSee Less
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos — with Sharon Rosenblum.
1 day ago
There was no feuding at The Massry Residence. We just feel like family.
The Massry Residence provides a wide variety of activities for the residents every day. Family Feud was a popular tv game show in the 80s and 90s. We had to really think what the answers would have been back in the day so that we could score the most points for our team. Some we got, and some we didn’t. ... See MoreSee Less
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community
2 days ago
PJ Library will be in Village Square at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center at 11:00am tomorrow, Thursday, February 16th for a Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month program.
Story: The Mitten String, by Jennifer Roamer, illustrations by Kristina Swarner.
For children ages 6 months to 8 yrs. ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
Shout out to our newest FB fans…thanks so much – we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
Ann Finnegan, VP Finance Development presented Executive Director, Gary Schiro of the Hudson Opera House with Kinderhook Bank’s sustaining membership check today. To learn how you can help, visit www.hudsonoperahouse.org and become a friend! ... See MoreSee Less
HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY! ... See MoreSee Less
4 days ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to once again this year be a major sponsor of the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce! If you’re not yet a member, visit www.columbiachamber-ny.com/ and check out all the reasons why your business should join! ... See MoreSee Less
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community
1 week ago
Join PJ Library Northeastern New York
February 16th at 11:00am
in Village Square at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center
for a Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month (JDAIM) program.
Amy Reed Drucker will be leading storytime and an activity surrounding this theme.
Featured Book: The Mitten String, by Jennifer Rosner, illustrations by Kristina Swarner
For children ages 6 mos through 8 years old ... See MoreSee Less
1 week ago
The Kinderhook Runners Club will once again hold the OK5k in the Village of Kinderhook on Saturday, June 10th and Kinderhook Bank is proud to be the main sponsor of this event for the 19th year running! For more information and details on the race visit www.ok5krace.com ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared The Record (Troy, N.Y.)'s post.
1 week ago
To spur even more excitement about the construction of our community's Clubhouse, take a look at our sister property, The Spinney at Pond View's new Clubhouse space which officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony a few weeks ago! We look forward to emulating this space for The Spinney at Van Dyke residents in the upcoming summer months! ... See MoreSee Less