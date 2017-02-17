BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: Winter break at the library

Not heading south for the winter break? Neither are we. Stop by for some great library programs for all ages, starting off with a concert that celebrates music and cultures from across the globe.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, from 2-3 p.m., performer and educator Emily Ellison will present “Sing and Celebrate around the Word,” an interactive program featuring folk songs and percussion instruments from countries near and far. With a master’s degree in childhood education and an undergraduate degree in cultural anthropology and Spanish, Ellison speaks conversational Spanish, plays guitar, piano, and uke, and has studied drama and voice, as well as ballet, modern and African dance. Her concert promises to be a high-energy event for all ages.

This program is part of the Ann Seegal Memorial Storytelling Series, established by Ann’s family in her memory. Programs in the series feature storytelling’s many forms across generations, cultures and the arts.

Also coming up during break week:

How Well Do You Know Harry Potter?

Are you wild about Harry and Hogwarts? Have you aced your O.W.L.s? Then this is the trivia competition for you No need to sign up. Spoiler alert: We will be asking questions from all seven books. For kids and families. Monday, Feb. 20 10-11 a.m.

Tinker Time

Let your imagination run wild. Make a marble run or build a fort — it’s up to you. For kids and families. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m.

Teen Movie: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

This film adaptation of Ransom Riggs’ popular young adult novel has plenty of visual surprises as young Jake finds out what it means to be “peculiar” (PG-13, 127 min.), Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 2:30 p.m. For grade 6-12.

Lego Movie Workshop

Work with a team to create your own original Lego movie. Build the set, write the story and create a stop-motion video that will be uploaded to the library’s YouTube channel, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 1:30-3:45 p.m. For age 7 and up. Sign up online or call.

WoWW! Wonders of Winter Wildlife

Our friends from Five Rivers Environmental Education Center will talk about what animals do during the cold Northeastern winters. If there’s snow, be prepared to go outside and look for signs of wildlife, Thursday, Feb. 23 , 10 a.m. For kids and families.

Make Your Own Chocolate

Create a custom milk chocolate bar with your choice of fillings and toppings, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2:30 p.m. For grade 6-12.

Vacation Cinema

Enjoy a feature film that will transport you to a Hawaiian paradise, Friday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. For kids and families.

For information, call 439-9314.

— Kristen Roberts

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story