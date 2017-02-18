CBA ends Bethlehem’s hockey season

Feb 18, 2017 Jim Franco Bethlehem, Colonie, Galleries, High School Sports, News, Sports, The Spot, Towns
BETHLEHEM – Solid defense and a stellar game in goal won the first round of the Capital District High School Hockey League for Christian Brothers Academy.
CBA, which finished the season 7-6 in league play and 10-10-1 overall, beat the Bethlehem Eagles (9-2-1, 15-5-1) on their home ice Friday, Feb. 18 by a score of 3-1.
CBA goalie Brandon Mohrhoff had an amazing 46 saves including 21 in the third period.
The Brothers will now play Shenendehowa – which got by Shaker/Colonie 2-0 – on Thursday, Feb. 23 at Union College in the Section II, Division II finals.
Bethlehem scored first with 7:46 left in the first period on a goal by Mike Lemieux with an assist by Hayes Meredith.
But that was the only one Mohrhoff let get by.
CBA tied it up with 1:46 left in the period on a goal by Mike DeNisco with the assist going to Andrew Mesick.
With 3:21 left in the second, DeNisco recorded his second goal of the night with the assists going to Ryan Munro and Joshua Edmunds.
CBA put it away with 1:28 left in the game when Mesick scored on an assist by Hunter Pemrick.
Bethlehem goalie Alex Breiner had 17 saves.
