SPOTTED: The Bethlehem Eagles are headed to Glens Falls

TROY – The Bethlehem Eagles gutted one out on Saturday, Feb. 25, beating the Falcons of Albany High by score of 55-49.

The No. 11 seed Albany gave the No. 3 seed a game that was closer than the score. Albany had a five-point lead, 42-37, with 6:40 remaining at Hudson Valley Community College.

But, thanks in part to a gritty performance by senior point guard Matt Riker, scored nine unanswered. Albany came within a point, 48-47, with 1:45 left to play but Bethlehem went on a 5-0 run to end the game.

The Eagles now face LaSalle on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Glens Falls Civic Center in the Section II, Class AA quarterfinals. The No. 7 seed Cadets upset Shenendehowa 54-48.

The other quarterfinal matchup pits the No. 1 seed Colonie against the No. 5 seed Schenectady at 8 p.m.

