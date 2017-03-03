 

NIGHT and DAY: Maroon 5 and Dr. Seuss

Mar 03, 2017 Albany County, Bethlehem, Entertainment, Music, The Spot, Towns

Photo via Maroon 5 Facebook Page

NIGHT

ALBANY  Pop superstars Maroon 5 are set to perform at the Times Union Center on Tuesday, March 7. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. concert. R. City will open the performance.

Maroon 5, born and bred in Los Angeles, with their catchy hook, soaring vocals, and signature sound, have solidified their position as one of pop music’s most enduring artists. It captured its first of three Grammy Awards as “Best New Artist” of 2005 and have gone on to sell more than 17 million albums worldwide. Maroon 5’s releases have also gone gold and platinum in over 35 countries. The band is currently on tour in support of its latest release, “V.”

Tickets, which range from $30.50 to $126 each, are still available. To purchase,  either call the Times Union Box Office at (518) 487-2000 or Ticketmaster Charge-by-phone at (800) 745-3000, or buy online at www.ticketmaster.com.

For more details, including driving directions and parking information, visit www.timesunioncenter-albany.com.

DAY

DELMAR — Head over to Five Rivers Environmental Education Center for this Saturday, March 4, to not only explore environmental topics, but also mark Read Across America Day as a family! Follow along as we read some classic children’s books by Dr. Seuss, including “Yertle the Turtle,” “The Lorax,” and “Sneeches,” among others. Attendees will not only have the opportunity to draw their own Seuss-like creature, but also have the chance to meet the Cat in the Hat! The celebration of all creatures strange and silly begins in the Guided School Program classroom in the Visitor’s Center at 10 a.m. Program is expected to run for 90 minutes. Admission is free and registration is not required.

For more information, call (518) 475-0291 or visit www.dec.ny.education/1835.html.

Five Rivers Environmental Education Center is located at 56 Game Farm Road in Delmar.

