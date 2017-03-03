NIGHT and DAY: Maroon 5 and Dr. Seuss

Mar 03, 2017 Spotlight News Albany County, Bethlehem, Entertainment, Music, The Spot, Towns
Photo via Maroon 5 Facebook Page
NIGHT
ALBANY — Pop superstars Maroon 5 are set to perform at the Times Union Center on Tuesday, March 7. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. concert. R. City will open the performance.
Maroon 5, born and bred in Los Angeles, with their catchy hook, soaring vocals, and signature sound, have solidified their position as one of pop music’s most enduring artists. It captured its first of three Grammy Awards as “Best New Artist” of 2005 and have gone on to sell more than 17 million albums worldwide. Maroon 5’s releases have also gone gold and platinum in over 35 countries. The band is currently on tour in support of its latest release, “V.”
Tickets, which range from $30.50 to $126 each, are still available. To purchase, either call the Times Union Box Office at (518) 487-2000 or Ticketmaster Charge-by-phone at (800) 745-3000, or buy online at www.ticketmaster.com.
For more details, including driving directions and parking information, visit www.timesunioncenter-albany.com.
DAY
DELMAR — Head over to Five Rivers Environmental Education Center for this Saturday, March 4, to not only explore environmental topics, but also mark Read Across America Day as a family! Follow along as we read some classic children’s books by Dr. Seuss, including “Yertle the Turtle,” “The Lorax,” and “Sneeches,” among others. Attendees will not only have the opportunity to draw their own Seuss-like creature, but also have the chance to meet the Cat in the Hat! The celebration of all creatures strange and silly begins in the Guided School Program classroom in the Visitor’s Center at 10 a.m. Program is expected to run for 90 minutes. Admission is free and registration is not required.
For more information, call (518) 475-0291 or visit www.dec.ny.education/1835.html.
Five Rivers Environmental Education Center is located at 56 Game Farm Road in Delmar.
Feb 02, 2017 0
Dec 15, 2016 0
Dec 13, 2016 0
Nov 30, 2016 0
Mar 03, 2017 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
21 hours ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to sponsor the 2017 North Colonie Youth Baseball program again this year! Go Bison! www.ncyba.com/ ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared a The Kensey on Elliot.
2 days ago
Congratulations to Kinderhook Bank Corp. Board Member Brian Hart on the ribbon-cutting and grand opening today of his latest venture in East Greenbush, The Kensey on Elliot. Check it out! www.facebook.com/thekensey/ ... See MoreSee Less
Ribbon cutting at the Kensey on Elliot!
3 days ago
Thanks to our new Facebook fans who liked us last week...we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
4 days ago
Kinderhook Bank welcomes Valerie Cooper, Commercial Portfolio Manager! Valerie was previously with Citizens Bank in Albany, NY as a Business Credit Services Officer. “Valerie brings very strong underwriting and credit analyst skills to our growing commercial lending team at Kinderhook Bank,” said Senior Vice President, Lee Carman. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and lives in Clifton Park with her family. ... See MoreSee Less
7 days ago
Be sure to check out Kinderhook Bank in the “Spotlight On Business 2017” at www.spotlightnews.com/news/business/2017/02/20/a-bank-in-touch-with-hometown-pride/ ... See MoreSee Less
A bank in touch with hometown prideKinderhook Bank first opened for business in October 1853, and continues to thrive today in the small pocket of community banking. “That’s really the strength of Kinderhook Bank, we truly are ful...
It doesn’t get much more pet-friendly than this…Norris waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank Corp. Reports Record Results for 2016! CEO & President, John A. Balli reported to shareholders that total assets at December 31, 2016 and net income for 2016 were at record levels! Read the entire press release at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/file.aspx?IID=1032886&FID=37904540 ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank Corp. Reports Record Results for 2016KINDERHOOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kinderhook Bank Corp., (OTCQB:NUBK) the holding company for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook, reported that total assets at December 31, 2016 and net income fo...
Shout out to Mark R for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
Come on in to any Kinderhook Bank branch and enjoy complimentary refreshments for you, lollipops for the kids, and treats for your pets. We’re people and pet friendly!
www.kinderhookbank.com ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Spotlight Newspapers's post.
2 weeks ago
Does this upcoming week's warm-up have you thinking about spring? Spring is one of the busiest times to sell homes and move. If you're looking to downsize and move to a unique, maintenance-free facility, come take a tour of The Spinney At Van Dyke this weekend. Our Model Cottage, located at 38 Provoost Place in Delmar is open Saturday and Sunday from 12PM - 4PM! We'll also be open this Presidents' Day!
Thank you to Spotlight Newspapers for this feature in this past week's publication. ... See MoreSee Less