Bethlehem Bike & Pedestrian Committee seeks new member

The Town of Bethlehem has announced one vacancy on the Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee

In February 2009, the Town Board established the Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee (formerly known as the PaTHs 4 Bethlehem Committee) consisting of eleven volunteer members to address bicycle and pedestrian mobility in the Town. Since its establishment, the committee has developed a Complete Streets Resolution (approved by the Town Board in August 2009), Bicycle and Pedestrian Priority Network, and Evaluation Process for New Pathway Investment Guide (approved by the Town Board in November 2010). The committee has also conducted bicycle skills training at the town’s Bike Expo event. Town staff support is provided by the Parks and Recreation, Planning, Public Works, Police and Highway Departments.

The committee meets on the 4th Tuesday of each month at 6:30PM in Town Hall Room 101.

At this time, one position is available on the Committee. Individuals interested in joining the Committee are encouraged to submit a cover letter expressing their interest — and resume, if available — to Human Resources Director, Mary Tremblay Glassman by March 31, 2017. Letters can be sent to 445 Delaware Avenue, Delmar, NY 12054 or mtremblay@townofbethlehem.org.

Questions can be directed to Kenneth Kovalchik at 439-4955 x1155, kkovalchik@townofbethlehem.org.