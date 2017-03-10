 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Jury convicts Delmar woman of DWI

Mar 10, 2017 Bethlehem, Crime, News, Towns

Jury convicts Delmar woman of DWI

MICHAELS

ALBANY – A jury convicted a Delmar woman of DWI on Thursday, March 9.

Lina Michaels, 32, was driving drunk on Oct. 8, 2015 at 8:29 p.m. when she was in a crash on Delaware Avenue, according to the jury’s decision.

The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene.

Members of the Bethlehem Police Department responded, according to District Attorney David Soares, and noticed Michaels was showing signs of intoxication.

A blood test, performed two hours after the accident, found her to have a BAC of .08, the DWI threshold.

She faces up to four years in state prison when sentenced by Judge Debra Young in Albany County Court on April 25.

Assistant District Attorney David Szalda of the Vehicular Crimes Unit prosecuted this case.

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

1 day ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

At Daughters of Sarah Senior Community, families gather together to celebrate with each other and to enjoy each other’s company. Special times. Special memories. Here, four generations are together to celebrate a birthday. ... See MoreSee Less

At Daughters of Sarah Senior Community, families gather together to celebrate with each other and to enjoy each other’s company. Special times. Special memories. Here, four generations are together to celebrate a birthday.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community shared their event.

1 day ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

The registration page is up for Chop, Mix & Roll! Register at www.daughtersofsarah.org/foundation/chop17/chop17.html

2017 Chop, Mix & RollMay 4, 7:00pmDaughters of Sarah Senior CommunityExpect something new this year.
Food
Fun
Friends
Wine
$20 per person - buy your tickets online at www.daughtersofsarah.org/foundation/chop17/chop17.html
or Call Talya at 518-724-3261 ... See MoreSee Less

2017 Chop, Mix & Roll
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank shared Clinton Heights Fire Department's event.

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Clinton Heights Fire Dept is fundraising for Alina Deyette, a child in the fire district who needs help! Kinderhook Bank is proud to support their efforts. A pasta dinner is being held on March 25 from 3-7pm. Visit Clinton Heights FD Ziti Dinner Fund Raiser for more info.

Clinton Heights FD Ziti Dinner Fund RaiserMar 25, 3:00pmChurch of St. Mary at Clinton HeightsWe are hosting the fund raiser dinner to help the Deyette family. This is a strong family who lives in our neighborhood, we are asking for your support for their daugter Alina. ... See MoreSee Less

Clinton Heights FD Ziti Dinner Fund Raiser
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

3 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

The Kids Need Music organization is raising money to provide instruments to the Hudson City School District music programs this year with a concert featuring masters students at Bard College on June 3rd. Kinderhook Bank is proud to support their efforts! Contact Craig Bender at craig@KidsNeedMusic.US or call 518-929-2290 for more information. ... See MoreSee Less

The Kids Need Music organization is raising money to provide instruments to the Hudson City School District music programs this year with a concert featuring masters students at Bard College on June 3rd. Kinderhook Bank is proud to support their efforts! Contact Craig Bender at craig@KidsNeedMusic.US or call 518-929-2290 for more information.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Thanks to our new Facebook fans who liked us last week...we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

Thanks to our new Facebook fans who liked us last week...we really like you too!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

2 weeks ago

Kinderhook Bank

Kinderhook Bank welcomes Valerie Cooper, Commercial Portfolio Manager! Valerie was previously with Citizens Bank in Albany, NY as a Business Credit Services Officer. “Valerie brings very strong underwriting and credit analyst skills to our growing commercial lending team at Kinderhook Bank,” said Senior Vice President, Lee Carman. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and lives in Clifton Park with her family. ... See MoreSee Less

Kinderhook Bank welcomes Valerie Cooper, Commercial Portfolio Manager! Valerie was previously with Citizens Bank in Albany, NY as a Business Credit Services Officer. “Valerie brings very strong underwriting and credit analyst skills to our growing commercial lending team at Kinderhook Bank,” said Senior Vice President, Lee Carman. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and lives in Clifton Park with her family.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
CONTENT MENU