BCHS senior wins prestigious national award

Bethlehem senior Anthony Amato // Photo: BCHS

Bethlehem Central High School senior Anthony Amato has been honored as a Hispanic Heritage Foundation National Youth Award winner. He is one of only eight high school seniors in the United States to win the prestigious award this year.

The National Youth Awards celebrate Latino high school students who excel in the classroom and community, and for their achievements on one of the following categories: Education, Healthcare & Science, Community Service, Mathematical Sciences, Innovation & Technology, Engineering, and Business & Entrepreneurship.

Amato, who runs his own business connecting freelance graphic designers with businesses looking to hire, was this year’s Business & Entrepreneurship award winner.

“An autodidact with a determined disposition, Anthony taught himself product advertisement and web management and design,” reads Amato’s bio on the Hispanic Heritage Foundation Youth Awards website. “With this knowledge in hand, he created an affiliate website while still in middle school. Even then, he had instinctual, savvy and clever approaches, such as offering customers exclusive bonus offers, to get commission revenue through his site. His junior year in high school, he launched his very own online freelance agency, New York DesignScapes, which offers graphic design services. He works as chief manager of his agency where he has other freelancers working under him. He manages the agency’s finances and also works establishing all customer communications.”

He traveled to Miami Beach at the end of January to accept the award at a star-studded event where he and the other winners were given the red-carpet treatment. All eight National Youth Award winners were styled for the event by Macy’s.

“I had already won a regional award but I was surprised when I was notified that I had won the national award,” said Amato. “They flew me to Miami for four days where I got the chance to get to know the other winners from across the country and network with prominent business leaders who have encouraged me in my pursuit of a career in finance.

“These are people I hope to stay in contact with throughout college and beyond,” said Amato.

Amato, who plans to attend New York University, said he first applied for the regional award after learning about it in the high school’s Counseling Center newsletter last fall.

In addition to his business pursuits, Amato is an accomplished ballet dancer and soloist for the Albany Berkshire Ballet’s production of the Nutcracker and a violinist in the school orchestra. He also is a photographer and cinematographer, as well as a Teen Ambassador for the Ronald McDonald House and volunteer at the Mohawk­Hudson Land Conservancy, where he helps to create and maintain trails in their preserves.

“This is a very prestigious award,” said Scott Carlton, BCHS Counselor. “I am very happy for Anthony. He is an incredible kid.”

