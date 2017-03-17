BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: Tiny robots = big fun

Mar 17, 2017 Spotlight News Bethlehem, Blogs, Community Blogs, News, Opinion, Towns
The library’s Ozobots have been out and about for some time for teen programming and school outreach, but beginning this month, they are available for patrons to check out and play with at home.
Unless you’ve seen one of these little guys in action, you may be wondering what exactly Ozobots are. They are user-friendly robots that can fit in the palm of your hand, and they can be programmed to follow lines and complete simple tasks through different color sequences. Kids and adults can come up with whole landscapes for their Ozobots to navigate or create unique challenges and games. Your wish is the Ozobot’s command! The best part is that while you are having so much fun playing with the Ozobots, you’ll be learning basic visual coding and other STEM skills.
Don’t be intimidated by the science behind the Ozobots; they are appropriate for beginners on up. And while they are branded for kids, adults will enjoy taking them for a spin too.
The library’s Ozobots are available to borrow for one week at a time and can be found on our special collections shelf behind the info desk. When you check them out, you’ll get two Ozobots, one white and one black, a user guide, charging cables, carrying cases and a printed game sheet to get you started.
Rock your retirement
Explore the changing definition of retirement and how to make the transition from full-time work to your life’s next chapter at the library’s Meaningful Retirement Workshop on Tuesday, March 21, from 7-8:30 p.m. A presentation and panel discussion will feature experts in the field, including Jon Allen and Audrey Seidman. This program is sponsored by Town of Bethlehem Senior Services and Community Caregivers Inc.
Tech help
If you are an adult who is new to the world of technology, the library can help get you started with Computer Partners, a free tutoring service geared to adults with little or no computer experience.
With Computer Partners, you’ll learn how to get around the keyboard, use the mouse, navigate the Windows computer environment, set up an email account and navigate the Internet. One-on-one instruction is provided by an adult volunteer trained by library staff. Lessons are held in the library, on a library computer.
If you would like to be a Computer Partners student, stop by the information desk or call 439-9314.
Board candidate information
Nominating petition forms and informational packets are available at the library information desk for one open seat on the Bethlehem Public Library board of trustees. The seat holds a full term of five years, which begins in July. Incumbent and board president Mary Redmond will be seeking re-election.
The election and budget vote will be held on Tuesday, May 16, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Bethlehem Central High School.
Upcoming events
All events are free and take place at Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.
Friday, March 17
Qi Gong
Learn the gentle art that combines physical movement with breathing and intention to promote health and wellness, 10 a.m. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Qi Gong is suitable for all abilities.
Origami Club
Create a project with us, bring something you want to work on, or just brush up on the basics, 3:30 p.m. For kids and families.
Wednesday, March 22
Lego Club
We supply the Legos; you supply the imagination. Build structures and make friends, 7 p.m. For kids and families.
Thursday, March 23
Paws to Read
Bring a book and read to a gentle dog who loves stories, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Grade 1-5.
— Kristen Roberts
