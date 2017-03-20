Watch the BCSD Video: “I am an Eagle.”

Last September, now-retired BC teacher Mike DeAngelis presented his former colleagues with a gift of song as they started the new year. That song, “I am an Eagle,” was quickly embraced by staff and students alike.

At the Choral Festival on Thursday, March 16, BCSD music teachers and student singers unveiled the new choral version of the song (with Mr. DeAngelis on guitar) — to cheers from the crowd.

View video here: http://www. bethlehemschools.org/watch- choral-festival-finale-i- eagle/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story