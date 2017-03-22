BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: The Bard abridged

William Shakespeare was a prolific playwright with 37 (or 38 or more, depending on the source) plays to his credit, and watching them all could mean a significant investment of time. Fear not, fans of The Bard with little time on your hands, Bethlehem library is now giving you three chances to enjoy his complete works – albeit humorously abbreviated – in one sitting.

Gaslight Theater Company of the Capital Region will be performing “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” Thursday and Friday, March 30 and 31, at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 1, at 2 p.m. This popular comedy, which enjoyed a nine-year run at the Criterion Theatre in London, uses just three actors and some clever parody to tell the Bard’s tales. It’s Shakespeare for fans and neophytes alike.

Performances will take place in the Community Room, with doors opening 15 minutes prior to show times.

Winging it

Let you imagination take flight at the library as photographer Warren Green share’s some of his newest work in digital photography, focusing on birds and other natural wonders of the Adirondacks. Wings and Wonders of the Adirondacks takes place Wednesday, March 29, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Community Room. The event is co-sponsored by the Audubon Society.

Speaking of birds …

We are now loaning out birdwatching kits for kids. The supplies come in a cute clear backpack and include binoculars, bird identification books and an easy-to-follow bird chart. They can be borrowed for a week at a time and are located in the Children’s Place near the board games. We’re also circulating binoculars for adults so all ages can join in the birdwatching fun!

Try Atomic Training today

Access in-depth online tech and career tutorials from trusted sources using the library’s Atomic Training database. Training tutorials on more than 150 software applications are quick, concise and easy to understand. Novices can work their way through the tutorials from the beginning, while those with some proficiency can skip ahead to troubleshoot a particular area. To watch videos at the library or remotely from home with a Bethlehem Public Library card, visit www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org and click on “databases” in the quick link options. Or visit the Information Desk for help getting started.

Board candidate information

Nominating petition forms and informational packets are available at the library information desk for one open seat on the Bethlehem Public Library board of trustees. The seat holds a full term of five years, which begins in July. Incumbent and board president Mary Redmond will be seeking re-election.

The election and budget vote will be held on Tuesday, May 16, from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. at Bethlehem Central High School.

Other upcoming events

All events are free and take place at Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Sunday, March 26

Knit One, Purl One

If you’re an experienced knitter, bring your current project. If you’re a beginner, bring size 8 knitting needles; we’ll provide yarn and get you started, 2-3 p.m. For adults, teens and kids age 9 and up.

Monday, March 27

DayWriters

Spend an hour writing with the final half hour for optional sharing and feedback, 1:30-3 p.m. Open to anyone interested in writing; all abilities and genres are welcome.

Sew It Yourself: Drawstring Bag

Bring 1/2 yard of fabric to create a simple drawstring bag for holding knitting or stitching projects and other small items. Basic sewing machine knowledge recommended, 2:30-3:30 p.m.. Sign up required.

— Kristen Roberts

