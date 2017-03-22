 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Slingerlands Elementary kicks off global outreach effort to help build well in Africa on World Water Day

Mar 22, 2017 Bethlehem, News, Schools, Towns

Slingerlands Elementary kicks off global outreach effort to help build well in Africa on World Water Day

Photo: BCSD

BETHLEHEM — Today, March 22, at Slingerlands Elementary School, students and staff kicked off a special global community outreach project to raise money to build a water well in Chad, Africa. The launch coincided with World Water Day, recognized annually on this day to bring attention to the hundreds of millions of people worldwide living without a safe water supply close to home.

Photo: BCSD

The idea to raise funds to build the well was introduced by students, sisters Melike and Nihil Yegit, who, along with teachers Ms. Gough and Ms. Qualtere, helped put together a school-wide assembly where they described and demonstrated how children in some areas of the world often have to travel far to find clean water to drink. These children often miss school because they have to travel for hours each day to reach a clean source of drinking water, they said. (View photos from today’s assembly.)

The Yegits, Gough and Qualtere decorated a small “well” to be set up in the main hallway at Slingerlands Elementary School where the school community will collect spare change in an effort to raise $500 to support construction of the well.

“Several students come to school with great ideas of how to help people in need,” said Principal Heidi Bonacquist. “This year, we asked students to write proposals for their fundraising ideas. As a school effort, we chose the Yegit sisters’ proposal to help build a drinking well for children in Chad.

“We chose three proposals in all,” said Bonacquist. “Our next effort will involve helping support the needs of refugees and next fall we will lend support to the South End Children’s Cafe in Albany.”

Mrs. Bonacqust said the school will be working with the organization Embrace Relief on the water well effort. In addition to collecting spare change at the school, there is an online link for people to make donations to help raise funds to build the well for children in Chad, Africa.

“Although it costs $4,500 to build a well, our school’s goal is $500,” said Principal Bonacquist.  “Once we have reached this goal, Embrace Relief will send a certificate to the school recognizing the Slingerlands Water Well in Chad.”

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Look at these handsome guys – Forrest on the left and Levi on the right! They stopped by to say Hi! to our staff in the East Greenbush branch last week. And yes, they get as many treats as they want! ... See MoreSee Less

Look at these handsome guys – Forrest on the left and Levi on the right! They stopped by to say Hi! to our staff in the East Greenbush branch last week. And yes, they get as many treats as they want!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's video.

4 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Check it out!

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Radically fusing hip-hop and pop with classical, these violin maestros are on a perception-changing mission. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

5 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! ... See MoreSee Less

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

6 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Giving back to our communities is part of our history…this month employees held a $5 Jean day and raised $430 to support our local Rescue Squads and the Bank matched $$$$ as well. Thanks to everyone that donated! ... See MoreSee Less

Giving back to our communities is part of our history…this month employees held a $5 Jean day and raised $430 to support our local Rescue Squads and the Bank matched $$$$ as well. Thanks to everyone that donated!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to our new FB fans...Sandy M, Dawn KS, Jennifer S, Tanya CW, Ellen W, Rita LB, Jillian W, Ann K, Josh C, Beth W, Carl Q and Ashley W...we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Kinderhook Bank offices are closed today except our Kinderhook Main Office and Operations which will close at 11am due to winter weather conditions. Check back here for further updates. Be safe! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 7
  • Shares: 20
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

For up to date info on Kinderhook Bank weather closings, please continue to check our Facebook page. Stay safe! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 10
  • Shares: 9
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Be sure to check out the March issue of the Chatham Press featuring our very own,Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of Kinderhook Bank in Chatham! ... See MoreSee Less

Be sure to check out the March issue of the Chatham Press featuring our very own,Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of Kinderhook Bank in Chatham!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 10
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
CONTENT MENU