 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Support for small biz | Information on funding available to start and grow small business in Bethlehem

Mar 23, 2017 Bethlehem, Business, News, Towns

Support for small biz | Information on funding available to start and grow small business in Bethlehem

O'Slattery's Irish Pub, on Delaware Ave. in Delmar, was approved for a $30,000 grant in 2014 to help establish and grow the new business // Stock photo

BETHLEHEM — Grants of up to $35,000 are available for small business owners with five employees or less in the Town of Bethlehem. To commence the application process, which will likely continue through the summer, town officials have scheduled a public information session on the evening of Thursday, April 6 to familiarize interested employers (and potential employers) with details of the Microenterprise Grant Program.

Last December, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced more than $7 million in economic development funding was available through the sixth round of his Regional Economic Development Council initiative—a centerpiece of his administration’s strategy to jumpstart the economy and create jobs. The Capital District, one of 10 regions statewide, was awarded $83.1 million to support 116 local projects — $200,000 of which will help establish and grow small businesses in the town of Bethlehem.

The town was awarded the funds to establish a microenterprise grant program virtually identical to one established in 2014. Under the program, the town may award no less than $5,000 and no more than $35,000 to small businesses, “to support and foster the development of micro-businesses by providing grants in conjunction with capacity building and entrepreneurial assistance.”

Town officials anticipate that the schedule of the most recent grant disbursements will resemble the previous program. Awarded at the end of 2014, Bethlehem began holding information sessions in February and March of 2015 and accepting applications in March. A Grant Application Review Committee, composed of six residents representing local economic enterprise, met and recommended awards for Town Board approval through September 2015, when the town approved grant awards to nine local businesses — five existing and four new — in amounts ranging from $5,400 (to a certified in-home trainer) to $30,000 (O’Slattery’s Irish Pub), chosen from 15 applicants. Selected businesses had through the end of 2016 to spend the awarded funds, and the grant was closed out with the state at the end of the year.

Program guidelines define microenterprise as a commercial enterprise that has five or fewer employees, one or more of which is the principal and owns the enterprise at the time of application. Eligible businesses must contribute at least 10 percent of the costs of the project and create one new job made available to persons from low-or moderate-income families, or be owned by someone in that category. Additionally, a minimum of 50 percent of grant funds must be awarded to start-up businesses that have been in operation less than six months and businesses receiving grant funds are required participate in an Entrepreneurial Training Program.

Awarded funds may be used for: inventory; the purchase of machinery, equipment, furniture and fixtures; working capital; and/or reimbursement of the cost to attend the entrepreneurial training program. They may not be used to purchase real estate, to repay existing debt or to undertake building façade or interior renovations.

Small business owners and endeavoring entrepreneurs interested in learning more about the application process can attend the meeting in Room 101 at Bethlehem Town Hall, visit the Microenterprise page on the town website or contact Robin Nagengast in Supervisor John Clarkson’s office.

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

6 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

Our Greenport branch staff had a visitor last Friday who was looking pretty comfortable while his owner did his banking…meet Joel and his Shepherd, Kita. He must’ve had a few treats to behave so well! ... See MoreSee Less

Our Greenport branch staff had a visitor last Friday who was looking pretty comfortable while his owner did his banking…meet Joel and his Shepherd, Kita. He must’ve had a few treats to behave so well!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

3 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Look at these handsome guys – Forrest on the left and Levi on the right! They stopped by to say Hi! to our staff in the East Greenbush branch last week. And yes, they get as many treats as they want! ... See MoreSee Less

Look at these handsome guys – Forrest on the left and Levi on the right! They stopped by to say Hi! to our staff in the East Greenbush branch last week. And yes, they get as many treats as they want!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's video.

5 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Check it out!

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Radically fusing hip-hop and pop with classical, these violin maestros are on a perception-changing mission. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

6 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! ... See MoreSee Less

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Giving back to our communities is part of our history…this month employees held a $5 Jean day and raised $430 to support our local Rescue Squads and the Bank matched $$$$ as well. Thanks to everyone that donated! ... See MoreSee Less

Giving back to our communities is part of our history…this month employees held a $5 Jean day and raised $430 to support our local Rescue Squads and the Bank matched $$$$ as well. Thanks to everyone that donated!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to our new FB fans...Sandy M, Dawn KS, Jennifer S, Tanya CW, Ellen W, Rita LB, Jillian W, Ann K, Josh C, Beth W, Carl Q and Ashley W...we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Kinderhook Bank offices are closed today except our Kinderhook Main Office and Operations which will close at 11am due to winter weather conditions. Check back here for further updates. Be safe! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 7
  • Shares: 20
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

For up to date info on Kinderhook Bank weather closings, please continue to check our Facebook page. Stay safe! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 10
  • Shares: 9
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
CONTENT MENU