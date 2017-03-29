Bethlehem Library: Sip and sightsee with Friends

Mar 29, 2017 Spotlight News Bethlehem, Blogs, Community, Community Blogs, News, Opinion, Towns
The Friends of Bethlehem Public Library have added a new bus trip to their lineup – a Finger Lakes excursion and winery tour Saturday, May 13.
The trip, which would make a perfect pre-Mother’s Day outing, will include stops at three wineries in the Finger Lakes region, lunch, and a visit to a cheese shop and Mennonite store. The bus will depart the Delmar Park and Ride at 6:30 a.m. and return around 9 p.m.
Your check is your reservation; there are no refunds unless your seat is sold.
Cost is $135. Forms are available in the March/April edition of Footnotes and online at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org. Checks can be made out to Friends of Bethlehem Public Library. For more information, call Elissa Zwiebach at (518) 573-7184.
Poetry for all
April is National Poetry Month, and scribes of all ages can celebrate by entering a poem in our poetry contest. Submissions will be accepted April 1-30. First-place winners in each age group (grades K-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12 and adult) will get a prize and have their poem displayed in the library in May.
We’ve got even more poetry plans for April. Adults are invited to Play with Poetry on Tuesday, April 4, from 2-3:30 p.m. Have fun with unscrambled poetry, magnetic poetry, blackout poetry, book spine poetry and more. Share your favorites in the last half hour.
Later on in the month, we are holding a pair of poetry slams – one for teens and one just for kids and families. Participants are invited to read the poems they entered in our poetry writing contest or one they love that was written by somebody else, or they can simply come by to hear some great poems. The Teen Poetry Slam takes place Thursday, April 27, from 4-4:45 p.m. The Poetry Slam for Kids is the following day – Friday, April 28, from 4-4:45 p.m.
The Bard
Don’t forget, Gaslight Theater Company of the Capital Region will be performing “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” Thursday and Friday, March 30 and 31, at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 1, at 2 p.m. This popular comedy, which enjoyed a nine-year run at the Criterion Theatre in London, uses just three actors and some clever parody to tell the Bard’s tales.
Performances will take place in the Community Room, with doors opening 15 minutes prior to show times.
Board candidate information
Nominating petition forms and informational packets are available at the library information desk for one open seat on the Bethlehem Public Library board of trustees. The seat holds a full term of five years, which begins in July. Incumbent and board president Mary Redmond will be seeking re-election.
The election and budget vote will be held on Tuesday, May 16, from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. at Bethlehem Central High School.
Upcoming events
All events are free and take place at Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.
Monday, April 3
Fun and Games for Grownups
An adults-only gathering where you can play games, including chess, color and socialize, 6-8:30 p.m. Snacks served!
Open Sewing
The library’s sewing machines will be available for independent projects, 6-8 p.m. Bring your own supplies. Volunteers may be available to assist you. Sign up for one or more two-hour sessions.
Tuesday, April 4
Chess Club
Try your hand at chess with our teen volunteers. All experience levels welcome, 6:30-7:30 p.m. For kids in grade K-5. Sign up for one or all sessions.
— Kristen Roberts
