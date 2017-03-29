Delmar bank will cross Delaware Avenue this summer

Mar 29, 2017 Michael Hallisey Bethlehem, Business, News, Towns
Kinderhook Bank's new Delmar location should look similar to the interior of its other locations, like this one here at Latham. (Submitted photo)
DELMAR — Kinderhook Bank is moving its local branch to the former First Niagara Bank location at 197 Delaware Ave with a tentative re-opening scheduled in August.
The 4,500-square foot building was assessed at approximately $1.4 million by Albany County last year. First Niagara Bank occupied the building until its merger with KeyBank National Association last October.
Moving its Delmar branch from Delaware Plaza to a larger, stand alone structure will allow Kinderhook Bank to expand its services, from extended branch hours to drive thru services, safe deposit boxes, and in-lobby amenities.
“As a local community bank for over 163 years, we understand that convenient branch locations and a full-menu of services are very important to our customers,” said John A. Balli, Kinderhook Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The need for a personal relationship with their bank, plus the expectation of class-leading technology benefits our customers by providing financial solutions in a comfortable environment.”
Senior Vice President Jeff Stone said the move enables to build upon the success of its Delaware Plaza branch. The new location, however, will enable to bank to expand its customer service and provides the potential for additional jobs for the Delmar branch.
“The larger Delmar location gives us an opportunity to enhance our services with a state-of-the art facility after our significant renovations,” said Stone. “It will have our signature high-end open floor plan which encourages customer interaction with their banker, which Kinderhook Bank pioneered in the Capital Region in 2007 for our East Greenbush branch.”
Once the relocation is completed late this summer, patrons will walk into a bank lobby that resembles something akin to a cafe atmosphere, said Stone. Instead of teller lines, the lobby will have an open floor plan, and a round table manned by fully trained customer service representatives.
“There will be a relaxed lobby atmosphere where the staff builds one-on-one relationships with our customers, and offers conveniences such as iPads and Wi-Fi, free coffee/water and cookies for customers, and treats for their pets,” said Stone.
The new branch will also feature a coin counter and a 24/7 walk-up and drive-up full-function ATM which will dispense multiple note denominations, accept envelope-free cash and check deposits, and produce smart receipts.
The Delaware Plaza branch will remain open until renovations to the new location is complete. The move is planned for late-summer and will be marked with a grand reopening celebration and special giveaways for account opening.
Kinderhook Bank offers a full line of individual and business-banking and lending services, including commercial loan services with Frank Trosset, Vice President, Commercial Lending.
Established in 1853, Kinderhook Bank Corp. is the holding company of Kinderhook Bank, with eight current branch offices in Albany, Chatham, Delmar, East Greenbush, Greenport, Kinderhook, Latham and Valatie.
Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.
