Judge dismisses Justice Center’s case against teacher accused of having sex with student

Mar 30, 2017 Jim Franco Albany County, Bethlehem, Crime, News, Towns
Judge Thomas Breslin while listening to oral arguments in the case against Marina Viviani (Photo by Jim Franco/Spotlight News)
A judge dismissed all sexual abuse charges against a former LaSalle School teacher on the grounds the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs did not have jurisdiction to unilaterally prosecute the case.
“There is no evidence that the District Attorney has retained ultimate prosecutorial authority and responsibility in this case,” wrote Albany County Court Judge Thomas Breslin in a five-page decision issued Thursday, March 30. “Accordingly, this court finds the Justice Center did not have authority to prosecute, and the case must be dismissed.”
In September, 2016, The Justice Center charged Marina Viviani with a host of crimes related to allegations she had sex with a student at the LaSalle School, an Albany school that serves troubled adolescent males. The Justice Center then continued prosecuting the case, including bringing it to a grand jury and getting an indictment.
Her attorney, Michael Pollok, claimed the state constitution only gives county District Attorneys and the state Attorney General – both answerable to the electorate – the power to prosecute criminal matters.
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman signed on, saying the executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo creating the Justice Center is unconstitutional for the same reason.
The Justice Center, during a court appearance and in court filings, believes that it has “concurrent” authority with the District Attorneys and doesn’t need anyone’s permission to prosecute criminal matters.
Breslin did not address the constitutional issue on a macro level, but said in his decision the state statute creating the Justice Center “can pass constitutional muster by reading it to require the District Attorney to maintain ultimate prosecutorial responsibility for the prosecution of any case.”
Breslin said in his decision there was no evidence the office of District Attorney David Soares maintained that responsibility if it ever had it from the start.
Pollok said his client was “very pleased” and said the decision could have wide-ranging ramifications.
“This is now the law in Albany County,” he said, “and it could impact every case the Justice Center ever brought in Albany County. In my opinion, every case brought by the Justice Center in Albany County can be reviewed”
Check back for updates.
