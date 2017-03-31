Spring Recycling | Bethlehem’s 3rd annual spring collection expands to accept more categories for reuse and recycling

Mar 31, 2017 Ali Hibbs Albany County, Bethlehem, Community, New Scotland, Towns
Student volunteers helping load textiles at a previous event // Photo courtesy of Town of Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM – The Town of Bethlehem has partnered with the Bethlehem Central School District Green Team, the Delmar Farmer’s Market, Grassroot Givers, and Up-Stitch to host the third annual “Spring Recycle Fest” on Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elm Avenue Park at 261 Elm Ave. in Delmar.
The Spring Recycle Fest will feature collection of the following categories of items for recycling or, where possible, reuse: clothing and textiles; books; electronics (no computer monitors this year due to increased costs); appliances; scrap metal; secure documents and paper (no more than three medium-sized boxes per household); knitting and sewing supplies (new category); and plastic toys (new category).
“We are excited to be partnering with Up-Stitch this year, a new local non-profit effort to collect and reuse sewing and knitting supplies, such as: fabrics of all types; yarn and thread; sewing notions and tools; knitting needles and crochet hooks; sewing patterns; and more,” said Bethlehem Recycling Coordinator Dan Lilkas-Rain.
“And we are also now collecting used hard plastic toys of all kinds for reuse, thanks to the American Clothing Recycling Company. Those toys that are not able to be reused will be recycled for their plastic,” he said. “Though the Town does request that people please do NOT bring very small toys or their parts — such as Lego pieces or small action figures — or heavily soiled or badly damaged toys.”
Large plastic toys with cracks or missing pieces are fine to recycle, said Lilkas-Rain, but toys that have been shattered, melted or contaminated with oil or paint will not be accepted.
The event is open to all area residents — with the exception of secure document shredding, which will be restricted to Bethlehem and Bethlehem CSD residents with ID — and it is free, except for the Electronics/Appliances/Scrap metals category, which requires a $5 donation to the Bethlehem Central School District Environmental Programs.
(Other monetary donations will also be gratefully accepted by the non-profit partners, including Grassroot Givers and Up-Stitch. Those participating in the Secure Document Shredding are asked to please consider a paper product or a monetary donation to the Bethlehem Food Pantry.)
The event is a collaboration between the Town of Bethlehem; Bethlehem Central School District Green Team; the Delmar Farmer’s Market; Grassroot Givers; Up-Stitch, American Clothing Company; JGS Recycling; Cascade Recovery and 3N Document Destruction.
For more information about Town of Bethlehem recycling visit townofbethlehem.org/recycling or contact Lilkas-Rain via email at recycle@townofbethlehem.org or by phone at 439- 4955 ext. 1510.
For BCSD Green Team details visit bethlehemschools.org/green-team/.
Mar 31, 2017 0
Mar 23, 2017 0
Mar 08, 2017 0
Feb 09, 2017 0
Mar 31, 2017 0
Mar 31, 2017 0
Mar 31, 2017 0
Mar 30, 2017 0
11 hours ago
Shout out to our newest FB fans…we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
There’s nothing more important than giving back to our communities and Kinderhook Bank has been helping organizations since 1853! www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
This May and June we are thrilled to be partnering with A Still Small Voice 4U, Inc. (www.assv4u.com/) to provide concerts for the community in our Clubhouse. Learn more about the organization, the charities that these concerts will benefit, and the performers and mark your calendars for our first concert on Thursday, May 4th at 7:30PM! ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
Bethlehem Senior Projects, Inc. is an organization which benefits the entire "55 and better" community of the Town of Bethlehem. This organization is an important asset for residents living in (or moving to!) the Town of Bethlehem. Spinney residents and the Spinney community benefit from all that Bethlehem Senior Projects, Inc. has to offer from it's amazing senior transportation fleet to activities available which bring seniors of the broader Bethlehem community together. To learn more about this organization and read what they have planned in their April newsletter, please visit: www.bethlehemseniorproject.org/images/uploads/pdfs/2_March__April_2017.pdf ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Our Towne Magazine Rensco's post.
2 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Spotlight Newspapers's post.
2 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Looks beautiful!
3 days ago
Here's Chunky waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch...what a sweet face! ... See MoreSee Less
Chunk😍
Scott if you worked here, you'd get to see this 😂
I love Chunk. Have not seen him in a long time.
Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's video.
4 days ago
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
We are so lucky to have friends like Kinderhook Bank who believe in community programming as much as we do! Thanks to Kinderhook, we have two excellent educational programs that we are able to offer FREE!
Do you have middle school or high school students, or are you an educator? Because we are still taking reservations for our free education program with Dave Douglas & Frank Woeste - DADA People on April 13 at 11am! Students will learn about the Dada movement that took place between the two World Wars, and about the music born out of that era!
Looking for something to do during the school vacation week? Join us on April 20 at 3pm as the gentlemen from Black Violin host a program and discuss their music, inspiration, and challenges as artists. This program will be open to the public, but we ask that you make reservations in advance.
To book your class or group for the special Dada People education event, or to reserve your spot for the Black Violin program, please call the box office at 518-273-0038. ... See MoreSee Less
1 week ago
Ready to do that kitchen or bath remodel? Put the equity in your home to work for you with our variable rate Home Equity Line of Credit! www.nubk.com/specials.htm ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Kinderhook Bank OK5k's post.
1 week ago
... See MoreSee Less