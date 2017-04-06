Family Fort Night at Ravena Public Library

Apr 06, 2017 Spotlight Newspapers Bethlehem, Community, Towns
RAVENA — It’s back!
Bring some blankets and pillows to build a family fort in the library on Tuesday, April 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Join us for forts and stories, then stick around for the end when we’ll be serving up s’mores! No need to register.
MAKING SENSE OF THE CIVIL WAR
A series of conversations exploring different facets of the Civil War experience, informed by reading words written or spoken by powerful voices from the past and present. Each discussion session is “stand alone” and will be facilitated by Matt George from the Civil War Round Table. Sessions are scheduled for noon on Thursday, April 13 and April 27. More information about the discussion topics is available here. Reading materials are available at the Library.
FAMILY MOVIE
Catch the hit family movie SING on the Library’s big screen on the first day of Spring Vacation. Friday, April 14, at 2 p.m.
ART LAB
Tuesday, April 18, at 4 p.m. and or Saturday, April 22, at 10:30 am
It’s springtime – flowers are blooming and the birds are singing. We’re making birdhouses. Bring a recycled soda bottle or milk carton to create a custom bird house. We’ll provide the art supplies and the bird seed.
APRIL ACOUSTIC DOORWAYS
Join us for the final two concerts of the series!
Jazz Trio: Friday, April 21st, at First Reformed Church of Bethlehem, beginning at 7 pm.
Percussion and Studio: Friday, April 28, at St Patrick’s, Ravena.
