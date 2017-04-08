SPOTTED: Bethlehem girls lax falls to Watertown, 8-11

ALABNY – The Bethlehem girls lax team lost to Watertown 11-8 in a non-conference game at the University at Albany on Friday, April 7.

Watertown standout Jill Girardi led all scorers with seven goals while also adding an assist.

Senior Sophie Powers led the Eagles with three goals and Tessa Hughes had three assists. Kathryn Sancilio added two goals and an assist while Katie Zito and Sophia Calabrese had a goal each.

Madisyn Exford had two goals and Samantha Clement and Ally Kilburn had a goal each to round out the scoring for Watertown.

Bethlehem goalie Katherine Chiarella had nine saves while her counterpart, Lauren Girardi had three.

Bethlehem (1-0, 1-1) is slated to play at Shaker (2-0) on Tuesday, April 11, in a Suburban Council matchup.

Click on a photo below to view the rest of the gallery in full size.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story