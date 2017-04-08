 

SPOTTED: The CBA/LaSalle Relays

Apr 08, 2017

COLONIE – It was a cold, windy morning for the start of the CBA/LaSalle Relays on Saturday, April 8.

But, schools from around the Capital District came to CBA to participate in one of the largest track meets of the year.

See all the results, as compiled by finishright.com, below the photo gallery.

 

 

CBA/LaSalle Relays by jfranco17410 on Scribd

