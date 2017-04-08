SPOTTED: The CBA/LaSalle Relays

Since we cannot give tours of our new cottages yet (70 new cottages to be exact!), we thought it may be helpful to highlight a Virtual Tour of our most recent Model Cottage. To access the Virtual Tour, click on the link below and see what makes our cottages so unique!



www.thespinneyatpondview.com/prope…/property-details/ ... See MoreSee Less Property Details - The Spinney at Pond View thespinneyatpondview.com The Spinney at Pond View features craftsman-style homes in a variety of one and two-bedroom floor plans, with single and two-story units available.

Preparing to downsize or start spring cleaning this weekend? Be sure to stop by the Town of Bethlehem Spring Recycle Fest TODAY from 10AM to 1PM at the Bethlehem Town Park (located at 261 Elm Avenue, Delmar). To view a list of all accepted items, please visit the link below.



www.townofbethlehem.org/DocumentCenter/View/2834



*Secure shredding is limited to Town residents and BCSD taxpayers with ID only. Limit of 3 medium sized boxes of documents per household. Electronic/appliance recycling with $5/car donation to BCHS Environmental Club. All other reuse, recycling and shredding is FREE. No TVs or computer monitors permitted. ... See MoreSee Less www.townofbethlehem.org townofbethlehem.org

Thank you to everyone who attended the Annual Chamber Legislative Breakfast this morning at the Columbia-Greene Community College. Thank you to all of our sponsors of the event National Grid, Fingar Insurance, Columbia Greene Board of Realtors, Columbia-Greene Community College and Columbia Land Conservancy. The following are Premium Investors MetzWood Insurance and The Bank of Greene County. Major Investors of all events are Columbia Economic Development Corporation - Choose Columbia - Columbia Economic Development Corporation, E.P. Nevins Insurance Agency and Kinderhook Bank. Media Investors of all events are Columbia-Greene Media, iHeartRadio and Mid-Hudson Cablevision. ... See MoreSee Less

Chag Sameach and Shabbat Shalom!

Wishing you Peace, good times, good health and happiness on Shabbat, Pesach & always. ... See MoreSee Less

Just an example of the wildlife that can be spotted throughout The Spinney at Pond View community. This picture of a barred owl was taken by one of our residents this week! ... See MoreSee Less

Come visit our Model Cottage (located at 38 Provoost Place, Delmar) this weekend! We will be open both Saturday AND Sunday from 12PM to 4PM and would love to give you a tour of our new cottages! Call (518) 689-0162 to schedule a tour today. ... See MoreSee Less

The entire Daughters of Sarah Senior Community is buzzing right now, finishing up our preparations for Pesach (Passover). We hope you and yours are ready for the holiday too. ... See MoreSee Less

Kinderhook Bank gives back to the community in lots of ways…volunteering, Jean Days, events, sponsorships and donations. This week we’re proud to support Columbia Land Conservancy, Twin Rivers Council Boy Scouts of America, Ichabod Crane Central Schools, Kinderhook Elks Lodge 2530, Columbia Clippers Travel Baseball, Columbia Pathways to Recovery, Concerts in the Village of Kinderhook, Columbia County Housing Advisory Board, Perfect 10 Afterschool Program, Chatham Area Business Alliance, Center For Disability Services, Chatham Little League, Hudson Valley Choral Society, Play for Pink, Bethlehem Chamber, North Chatham Free Library, and Columbia All Sports. www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less Community Support nubk.com Kinderhook Bank, established in 1853, is a local, independent community bank and is committed to preserving and enhancing the quality of life in the communities we serve. To ensure a positive future, ...