BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: Spring fun at the library!

Spring break week is a busy time at the library, and we aim to keep everyone entertained with a full schedule of activities (including a visit with a llama)! You can pick up a schedule in the library or by visiting www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org. Drop by for a program and check out some books, magazines or movies while you’re here to enjoy at home. We’ve also got karaoke machines and telescopes to borrow, or take home a museum pass and go on a day trip with the family.

Below are some of the week’s highlights for kids and families.

Monday, April 17:

LittleBits Build Workshop

Make electric circuits that control lights, sounds, movements and more with LittleBits magnetic building blocks, 2-3 p.m. For grade 1-4. Sign up online or call.

Tuesday, April 18: Llama Live!

Listen to stories with Teri Conroy and a llama guest from Wunsapana Farm, 10:30 a.m. For kids up to age 6 and families.

Tuesday, April 18, Pokémon Go(es) to the Four Corners

Meet with your Pokémon Go app ready to play and get free WiFi using the library’s mobile hotspots as you walk to the Four Corners looking for Pokémon, 2-4 p.m. Adults must accompany children.

Wednesday, April 19: Solve a Rubik’s Cube

Learn to solve the original 3-by-3-by-3 Rubik’s cube, the classic 1970s brainteaser. Rubik’s cubes will be provided, 2-3:30 p.m. Grade 3 and up. Sign up online or call.

Thursday, April 20: Green Screen Fun for Families

Superimpose your image on a funky new background using the library’s green screen background and iPads! You can also bring your own cameras, 10-11:30 a.m. For all ages.

Thursday, April 20: Green Screen for Teens

Drop in and try out the library’s green screen background. Strike a pose and then superimpose your image on a custom background, 2-3 p.m. For grade 6-12.

Not just for kids

There are also plenty of programs in the coming week for adults.

On Friday, April 14, our second Coffee and Conversation of the month takes place from 1-3 p.m. Beck Krefting, an assistant professor in the American Studies Department and director of the Media and Film Studies Program at Skidmore College, will present “Theories of Laughter,” a look at what makes something funny. Hear about the history, theory and function of laughter using contemporary comedy as a backdrop. The hourlong program, which is co-sponsored by Bethlehem Senior Services, is followed by a coffee hour featuring beverages and light refreshments.

On Wednesday, April 19, Sarah McFadden with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Rensselaer County will present “Free Resources for Job Seekers” at 7 p.m. in the Community Room. Learn about free alternatives to office software and where to find resume templates, along with other free resources that can help your application stand out. Sign up online or call the library at 439-9314.

Our Listening Parties are going strong. On Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. listen to and discuss Erik Satie, a French composer influential to jazz, pop and other classical composers.

Holiday hours

The library will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 16. Access the library catalog and other library services online anytime at bethlehmpubliclibrary.org.

More events

Monday, April 17

Friends of

the Library Meet

New members are always welcome, 6:30 p.m.

— Kristen Roberts

