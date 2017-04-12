Letter to the Editor: ‘Taste of Bethlehem’ a success, thanks to you

Dear Editor, The Spotlight:

Thank you to our participating restaurants, attendees, volunteers and local elected officials who once again made our “Taste of Bethlehem” event on April 6 such a success. Nine Bethlehem restaurants including 333 Café, Akira, Restaurant at Normanside, Romo’s Pizza, Roux, Shalimar, Shogun and Twisted Vine generously donated food so our guests could sample the fabulous food our great town has to offer.

A downpour of rain outside did not dampen the enthusiasm of the standing room only crowd in attendance at Normanside Country Club. The event gave everyone a chance to meet new people, discuss issues of concern with local elected officials and thank Supervisor Clarkson for his six years of dedicated service.

As with our prior two “Taste” events, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Bethlehem Community Fund, which helps provide support to needy Bethlehem families. We are truly blessed to live in such a wonderful, generous community. We are looking forward to the fourth taste event next April, and hope to see you there!

Sincerely,

The Fundraising Committee of the Bethlehem Democratic Committee

